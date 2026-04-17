Cher seeks conservatorship for son Elijah Blue Allman, flags drug, financial troubles: Report

American singer and actor Cher has reportedly requested a temporary conservatorship for her son, Elijah Blue Allman, citing what she described as a significant deterioration in his mental health and personal circumstances.

According to TMZ, Cher submitted a filing to the Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this week, outlining concerns related to her 49-year-old son’s alleged substance dependency, financial instability, and recent legal troubles.

Allegations Of Medical Emergency, Hospitalisation

In the court filing, Cher reportedly described a serious incident in which her son was found unconscious behind the wheel of a car in traffic, leading to hospitalisation. The documents state that Narcan—commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses—was administered during the emergency.

She further indicated that Elijah is currently in a psychiatric hospital, though specific details regarding his condition or duration of treatment were not publicly disclosed.

Financial Issues And Debt Highlighted

The filing also raises concerns about Elijah’s financial management. According to the report, Cher stated that her son has struggled to manage money, allegedly spending funds rapidly and accumulating substantial debt.

This includes a reported tax liability of around $200,000, as well as additional debts linked to property damage during short-term rental stays. The documents cited by TMZ claim that incidents involving damage to accommodations have resulted in further financial strain.

Cher also alleged that Elijah had borrowed money from a friend to settle a debt owed to a drug dealer, though these claims remain part of her court submission and have not been independently verified.

Behavioural Issues, Legal Troubles Cited The filing further details alleged behavioural issues, including incidents at hotels where Elijah was reportedly asked to leave due to disruptive conduct.

It also references recent legal troubles in New Hampshire, where he was arrested earlier this year. According to TMZ, the charges mentioned in the filing include felony burglary, criminal mischief, assault, and trespassing. These incidents were previously reported in connection with disturbances at a prep school and a private residence.

Conservatorship Request And Proposed Oversight

Cher has requested that a temporary conservator be appointed to oversee her son’s estate, naming Jason Rubin for the role. The filing argues that such oversight is necessary to stabilise Elijah’s financial and personal situation and address issues in a structured manner.

She stated that his condition has become “dire”, citing worsening mental health and substance dependency as key reasons for seeking intervention through the court.

Previous Conservatorship Attempt And Response This is not the first time Cher has sought legal intervention. In 2023, she had filed for conservatorship, to which Elijah responded in 2024, acknowledging past substance abuse issues. At the time, he said he had been sober for 90 days and had passed a drug test, expressing willingness to undergo further testing if required.

As of now, he has not publicly responded to the latest court filing.

Ongoing Legal Process The matter is expected to be reviewed by the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which will determine whether a temporary conservator should be appointed based on the evidence presented.