Chicago Marathon 2025: Jacob Kiplimo to Hawi Feysa Gejia, see full list of winners and rankings

Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo has won the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in just his second-ever marathon, finishing with an unofficial time of 2:02:23. The young athlete came close to breaking the Chicago marathon record set in 2023 by the late Kenyan star Kelvin Kiptum.

Advertisement

Kiplimo made a decisive move after the halfway mark, passing 13.1 miles in 1:00:16, leaving defending Chicago champion and Boston winner John Korir behind. He finished 91 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Amos Kipruto, with Alex Masai completing the podium in third place.

Rising star with an impressive track record At only 24, Kiplimo already has a remarkable career. He holds two World Cross Country titles, an Olympic bronze in the 10,000 meters, and gold medals at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. According to NBC Chicago, earlier in 2025, he broke the half-marathon world record with a time of 56:42 and finished second in his marathon debut at London with 2:03:37, setting the Ugandan national record.

Advertisement

US runners shine, records fall According to the Olympics, the top US finisher was Conner Mantz, who crossed fourth in 2:04:43, breaking Khalid Khannouchi’s 23-year-old U.S. marathon record by 57 seconds. Mantz’s performance also sets a new North American area record pending ratification.

Other top finishers included Huseydin Mohamed Esa of Ethiopia in fifth place (2:04:50) and Kenyan legend Geoffrey Kamworor in seventh (2:05:31). The women’s elite results are yet to be announced.

Wheelchair winners In the men’s wheelchair race, Marcel Hug of Switzerland won in 1:23:20, while Susannah Scaroni of the United States claimed the women’s wheelchair title in 1:38:14.

According to ABC7, more than 50,000 runners from all 50 states and 100 countries participated in the 26.2-mile race, which started in Grant Park near the Art Institute.

Advertisement

Men’s elite podium 1. Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) – 2:02:23

2. Amos Kipruto (KEN) – 2:03:54

3. Alex Masai (KEN) – 2:04:37

Kiplimo’s Chicago triumph confirms his status as one of the most exciting young distance runners in the world, and with just two marathons behind him, he is expected to challenge the best in the years ahead.

Full list here Men’s results Jacob Kiplimo (UGA), 2:02:23

Amos Kipruto (KEN), 2:03:54

Alex Masai (KEN), 2:04:37

Conner Mantz (USA), 2:04:43

Huseydin Mohamed Esa (ETH), 2:04:49

Seifu Tura (ETH), 2:05:17

Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN), 2:05:31

Philemon Kiplimo Kimaiyo (KEN), 2:06:14

Rory Linkletter (CAN), 2:06:49

Bashir Abdi (BEL), 2:07:08

Zouhair Talbi (MAR), 2:07:27

Timothy Kiplagat (KEN), 2:07:42

Daniel Ebenyo (KEN), 2:07:52

Wesley Kiptoo (USA), 2:09:02

Advertisement

Ryan Ford (USA), 2:09:37

Galen Rupp (USA), 2:09:41

Andrew Colley (USA), 2:09:43

Aidan Troutner (USA), 2:10:23

Cj Albertson (USA), 2:10:38

Colin Mickow (USA), 2:11:24

Haftu Knight (USA), 2:11:39

Hiroto Inoue (JPN), 2:12:26

Afewerki Zeru (USA), 2:13:23

Casey Clinger (USA), 2:16:05

Robert Miranda (USA), 2:16:24

Women’s results Hawi Feysa Gejia (ETH), 2:14:56

Megertu Alemu (ETH), 2:17:18

Magdalena Shauri (TAN), 2:18:03

Loice Chemnung (KEN), 2:18:23

Mary Ngugi-Cooper (KEN), 2:19:25

Natosha Rogers (USA), 2:23:28

Dakotah Popehn (USA), 2:24:20

Florencia Borelli (ARG), 2:24:23

Gabriella Rooker (USA), 2:26:32

Melody Julien (FRA), 2:27:09

Bedatu Hirpa Badane (ETH), 2:27:50

Marta Galimany (ESP), 2:28:23

Aubrey Frentheway (USA), 2:28:56

Makenna Myler (USA), 2:29:26

Maggie Montoya (USA), 2:29:50

Men’s wheelchair results Marcel Hug (SUI), 1:23:20

David Weir (GBR), 1:27:26

Advertisement

Tomoki Suzuki (JPN), 1:27:29

Aaron Pike (USA), 1:29:07

Jetze Plat (NED), 1:29:10

Geert Schipper (NED), 1:29:18

Ryota Yoshida (JPN), 1:32:27

Evan Correll (USA), 1:35:21

Sho Watanabe (JPN), 1:35:22

Brian Siemann (USA), 1:35:23

JohnBoy Smith (GBR), 1:35:42

Hiroki Nishida (JPN), 1:35:42

Jason Robinson (USA), 1:35:46

Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP), 1:35:57

Simon Lawson (GBR), 1:36:22

Matthew Clarke (GBR), 1:53:33

Juan Rodarte (USA), 2:09:35

Rob Balucas (USA), 2:13:12

Vratislav Zdrubecký (CZE), 2:14:09

Dean Furness (USA), 2:15:01

Women’s wheelchair results

Susannah Scaroni (USA), 1:38:14

Manuela Schär (SUI), 1:39:03

Tatyana McFadden (USA), 1:39:04

Eden Rainbow-Cooper (GBR), 1:41:59

Jade Hall (GBR), 1:42:35

Catherine Debrunner (SUI), 1:45:42

Hoda Elshorbagy (EGY), 1:50:33

Vanessa De Souza (BRA), 1:54:02

Hannah Babalola (NGR), 2:08:26

Heather Sealover (USA), 2:09:09

Samantha Schroth (USA), 2:12:23

Advertisement

Rachel Cleaver (USA), 2:23:38

FAQs Q1: Who won the 2025 Chicago Marathon? Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won the 2025 Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:02:23, marking his first major marathon victory.

Q2: What records were broken at the Chicago Marathon 2025? Conner Mantz set a new U.S. marathon record with 2:04:43, breaking Khalid Khannouchi’s 23-year-old record. Kiplimo came close to the Chicago marathon record but narrowly missed it.