Chicago weather forecast: Rain and thunderstorms predicted on Saturday, warmer weather next week

Summer-like weather is holding on in Chicago, but residents should be ready for rain and storms before the weekend sunshine makes a comeback. According to CBS News Chicago Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Saturday morning and could continue through the afternoon. A weather alert will be in place because some storms may bring gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack also warned that thunderstorms could lead to gusty winds and downed branches.

Chicago weather forecast: Threats include gusty winds and flooding rains Fox 32 Chicago also reported a 70 per cent chance of rain and storms on Saturday, with highs around 80 degrees. Lakefront areas may feel a bit cooler with an easterly breeze. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, cloudy skies move in before the storms start.

By Sunday, conditions should improve significantly. The forecast predicts mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures, reaching into the mid to upper 80s, though it will stay cooler near the lake.

Sunshine and warmth return next week It looks like the warm trend will continue into next week. The forecasts have mid 80s through at least Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies, NBC reported. Next week, another cold front could bring showers and cooler-than-average weather.

For outdoor plans, Sunday will be the better day for sun and comfort. And while Saturday may be unsettled, meteorologists say the rainfall could provide a much-needed break for lawns, gardens, and air quality in the Chicago area.

FAQs Q1. Will it rain in Chicago this weekend? Yes, showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday with a 70 per cent chance of rain, according to forecasts. Conditions should improve by Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Q2. How much rain is expected in Chicago on Saturday? Meteorologists say most areas could see around one inch of rain, while isolated spots may get two to three inches during heavier storms.