Chi-Chi's returns after 20 years: Check location, new menu items, timings and other details

Chi-Chi’s, the legendary Mexican restaurant chain, is making a comeback with a new flagship location set to open in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. After a 20-year gap, the brand is being revived under new ownership. The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, October 6, 2025 at 11 am local time.

The updated menu features new offerings like the restaurant’s Quesabirria Tacos paired with consommé dipping sauce, along with a Manchego Burger made with grilled Angus beef, Manchego cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle mayonnaise, the news release stated, according to USA Today.

Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s co-founder Marno McDermott, stated in a release, "We're bringing back the food, energy, and fun that people love, now with a fresh twist for a whole new generation. We're incredibly grateful to our supporters and investors who have helped make this moment possible, and we can't wait to welcome both familiar and new faces to experience Chi-Chi’s.”

Also Read | Southport North Carolina shooting: Nigel Edge identified as suspected gunman

In October 2003, Chi-Chi’s filed for bankruptcy, according to the law firm Marler Clark, which later represented families in a lawsuit after a hepatitis A outbreak linked to green onions at a Pennsylvania location. The outbreak resulted in four deaths and over 650 illnesses. In total, the company agreed to pay $800,000 in compensation to 9,489 individuals who became ill after dining at the restaurant, Marler Clark reported.

The chain closed its final US location in 2004. In December 2024, Chi-Chi’s announced it had reached a deal with Minnesota-based Hormel Foods, the owner of the Chi-Chi’s trademark, to revive the brand and open new locations.

Also Read | Restaurants chew on good old tricks as delivery giants gobble their margins

Check new items CHI-CHI’s Original Chimichanga features crispy fried chimichangas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, short rib, or red chili, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans. The Quesabirria Tacos include three soft corn tacos filled with slow-cooked beef, Oaxaca cheese, onions, and cilantro, accompanied by a rich consomé dipping sauce.

For seafood lovers, the Seafood Enchiladas are filled with shrimp and crab, smothered in Chi-Chi’s signature lobster cream sauce, and come with sour cream, guacamole, beans, and rice. The Manchego Burger is an Angus beef patty topped with Manchego cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle mayonnaise, served alongside fries. The Original Nachos Grande consists of house-made tortilla chips topped with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, and jalapeños. Lastly, El Burro Con Queso is a generous burrito packed with either ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, chili con queso, and ranchero sauce, served with beans and your choice of rice.