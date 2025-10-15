Chikungunya case confirmed in New York: What to know about the virus, its symptoms and key safety precautions

New York health officials have confirmed the state’s first local case of the chikungunya virus in six years. The patient, a resident of Nassau County on Long Island, tested positive earlier this week, marking a rare instance of local transmission in the United States.

A rare case, low immediate risk According to The New York Times, state health authorities believe the virus was spread by a local mosquito, not through travel. Officials stressed there’s no evidence of person-to-person spread, and that cooler fall temperatures mean the risk of further transmission is “very low”.

“While this case is concerning, the risk to New Yorkers is currently very low,” said Health Commissioner James McDonald, in a statement shared Tuesday.

What is chikungunya? Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease that spreads through bites from infected mosquitoes - the same ones that carry dengue and Zika.

The virus was first identified in Tanzania in 1952 and has since appeared in more than 100 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The name “chikungunya” comes from a Tanzanian word meaning “that which bends up,” in relation to the severe joint pain it causes.

Chikungunya symptoms and complications Symptoms usually appear four to eight days after a mosquito bite. The most common ones include a sudden fever, headache, nausea, rash, and severe joint pain, often bad enough to make walking difficult.

Most people recover completely, though fatigue and pain can last weeks or even months, per the WHO. Severe complications are rare and tend to affect infants, older adults, or people with chronic health issues.

Chikungunya treatment and prevention There’s currently no antiviral treatment for chikungunya. The World Health Organization recommends rest, fluids, and paracetamol for pain and fever. Doctors also warn against taking ibuprofen or aspirin until dengue is ruled out.

Two chikungunya vaccines have been cleared for limited use in some countries, though they’re not yet widely available. Prevention, WHO says, remains the best defense - use insect repellents, wear long sleeves, and eliminate standing water around homes.

While the Nassau County case has drawn attention, health experts emphasize that local transmission is unlikely to spread further this season.

FAQs What is chikungunya? Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease that causes fever and severe joint pain.

Where was the case reported in New York? The patient lives in Nassau County on Long Island, where the virus was locally transmitted.

Can chikungunya spread from person to person? No. It spreads only through mosquito bites, not through direct human contact.