‘Worst thing to happen to air travel’: Chili’s closure at Orlando airport sparks online outrage

The announcement that a popular Chili’s Grill & Bar at Orlando International Airport, Florida, will permanently close at the end of the year has triggered a wave of disbelief and anger on social media.

The restaurant chain Chili's, located beside an escalator affectionately nicknamed the “stairway to heaven,” will shut on December 31, the airport confirmed in a December 26 post on X.

“Chili’s has been a longtime favorite for so many travelers who have taken the ‘stairway to heaven’,” MCO said. “Over the years, you’ve shared plenty of queso & memories.”

‘This is a prank, right?’ Many users initially struggled to accept the news, with several questioning whether the announcement was real.

“This is a prank, right? Right?!?” one user wrote.

Another commented: “You all know April Fool’s Day isn’t for a while, right?”

Others expressed disbelief at the timing, with one traveller saying: “I’m literally flying in on Jan 1 with intentions of visiting this Chili’s. What can we do about this??????”

Fans plead for a replacement A recurring theme across reactions was the hope that the cult-favourite eatery would be replaced with a similar outlet rather than disappearing altogether.

“Please tell me that it will be replaced with a Chili’s Too,” one user pleaded.

Another asked: “How can you end this partnership? Fix this now @MCO.”

‘A magical partnership… gone’ A commenter framed the closure as the end of a long-standing airport tradition rather than just another restaurant shutdown.

“A magical partnership… gone. Why?” one user posted.

Another added: “Haven’t been to Orlando in a while but very sad.”

Several said they were planning farewell visits before the December 31 closure. “Flying out of Orlando on the 29th, might have to have one last hoorah,” a user wrote.

Criticism of airport decision-making A social media user questioned the airport authority’s motivations, particularly given Chili’s popularity with travellers.

“Sort of a weird post,” one commenter said. “Usually landlords don’t wish their tenant a farewell at the end of the lease unless they wanted them out years ago. If profitable, one would think Chili’s would have chosen to stay.”

Another was more blunt, posting simply: “Why? Make it stop.”

“This is the worst thing to happen to air travel since 9/11,” one user wrote sarcastically.

The volume and intensity of reactions underscored the restaurant’s unusual status as an airport landmark.