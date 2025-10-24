China, Russia using ‘attractive’ women to spy on Silicon Valley professionals, ‘We’re not chasing a KGB agent anymore’

Chinese and Russian intelligence operatives are reportedly using “sex warfare” to seduce and spy on professionals in Silicon Valley, according to a report by The Times. According to counterintelligence experts, both nations are using ordinary people instead of trained agents. They are using investors, tech workers and academics, making such operations harder to detect.

China has also been accused of hosting US startup competitions to steal business ideas and sabotage American firms. A US House committee earlier warned that the Chinese Communist Party had carried out over 60 espionage attempts in the past four years. Experts believe that number could be much higher.

A senior US counterintelligence official told The Times, “We’re not chasing a KGB agent in a smoky guesthouse in Germany anymore.”

“Our adversaries — particularly the Chinese — are using a whole-of-society approach to exploit all aspects of our technology and Western talent,” the official said.

James Mulvenon was among several men recently targeted by foreign women attempting to steal US tech secrets. The chief intelligence officer at Pamir Consulting said he had received numerous sophisticated LinkedIn requests from attractive young Chinese women. The trend has sharply increased in recent times, he told the publication.

Two “attractive” Chinese women used detailed event information and tried to enter a recent business conference in Virginia. However, they were denied entry.

“It is a phenomenon. And, I will tell you: it is weird,” said Mulvenon, an espionage expert for 30 years.

'It's a sex warfare'

Such “honeytrap” tactics pose a real weakness for the US, he warned.

“We, by statute and by culture, do not do that. So, they have an asymmetric advantage when it comes to sex warfare,” Mulvenon said while referring to American culture.

US government warns startups The US government has warned startups against taking part in international “pitch competitions” run by Chinese investors. Such events may be used to steal business ideas and sensitive data, the authorities have warned.

Winners of such contests are often required to move their intellectual property to China to claim cash prizes or investments. Officials said some events even demand business strategies, personal details and photos before participation.