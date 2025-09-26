Ancient fossil found in China challenges Africa-first theory of homo sapiens origins

A skull dating back a million years discovered in China has changed the way people think about human evolution. The fossil, dubbed Yunxian 2, was previously characterized as Homo erectus, an early ancestor thought to predate modern humans. According to the BBC, new digital reconstructions and advanced analysis indicate that the skull might be classified as Homo longi, or “Dragon Man”, and is closely related to the Denisovans.

The finding, published in Science, indicated that the evolutionary split between modern humans, Neanderthals and Denisovans may have occurred much earlier than previously thought.

Radical shift in human origins “This changes a lot of thinking because it suggests that by one million years ago, our ancestors already split into distinct groups. It more or less doubles the time of origin of Homo sapiens,” The Guardian quoted Professor Chris Stringer of the Natural History Museum in London as saying.

If confirmed, the discovery will push back the emergence of large-brained humans by at least half a million years. It also raises the possibility that early humans may have first evolved in Asia rather than Africa.

Advanced techniques unlock secrets The Yunxian skull, first excavated in Hubei Province in 1990, was badly crushed and difficult to study. According to The Guardian, scientists virtually restored the specimen using CT imaging, high-resolution surface scans, and 3D modelling. While its robust jaw and broad skull resemble Homo erectus, its overall features align more closely with Homo longi.

The reclassification places Yunxian 2 nearer to the evolutionary line that led to both Neanderthals and modern humans.

The “Muddle in the Middle” Palaeoanthropologists have long struggled with a confusing array of fossils dating between one million and 300,000 years ago. Known as the ‘muddle in the middle’, this period produced fossils that do not clearly fit into the human family tree.

The new study proposes that during the last 800,000 years, large-brained humans evolved along five main branches: Asian erectus, heidelbergensis, sapiens, Neanderthals, and Homo longi. The BBC report states that this framework could resolve decades of scientific uncertainty.

Debate and controversy Nonetheless, not every scholar is convinced. Dr Aylwyn Scally, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Cambridge, urged caution. She told the BBC, "Timing estimates are horrendously difficult, either from fossils or genetic data. The conclusions are plausible, but far from certain."

Other scholars add that, while an exciting finding, we should have biological evidence from genetics before rewriting the whole narrative of humanity.

FAQs Q1: What is Yunxian 2? A fossilised human skull was discovered in 1990 in Hubei Province, China, dating back about one million years.

Q2: Why is it significant? It was originally thought to belong to Homo erectus, but new analysis suggests it may be Homo longi, a species linked to Denisovans and closer to modern humans.