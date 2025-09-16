Chipotle brings irresistible deal this college football season: Wear a jersey and get...

Chipotle Mexican Grill chain is out with an attractive deal this college football season. College football fans can now score buy-one-get-one-free entrées. The irresistible promotion combines America’s favorite sport with one of its most beloved limited-time menu items.

How to claim your free Chipotle entrée Starting Monday, September 15, college football fans can reportedly take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal that requires just one thing.

Customers need to visit any Chipotle location wearing a college football jersey after 5 pm local time on Monday (September 15).

This means delivery and pickup orders won’t qualify for the promotion. The deal is valid at all Chipotle restaurants in the US

According to Rollingout.com, restaurant locations will honor up to five free items per transaction – provided that each complimentary entrée is accompanied by the purchase of another entrée of equal or greater value.

The jersey-wearing customer must be present to collect the deal.

Perfect timing of Chipotle's offer The September 15 launch of the Chipotle promotion aligns perfectly with the peak season momentum of college football.

As teams compete in marquee matchups across the country, fans gather for watch parties and stadium tailgates, creating natural opportunities to showcase team jerseys.

“The restaurant chain recognises this connection between food and football culture, positioning carne asada as the ideal gameday protein” reports claimed.

Whether customers plan to watch games from home or participate in stadium parking lot festivities, the rich flavor profile complements traditional football viewing experiences.

Moreover, the promotion is tied to the return of the carne asada menu item at the popular chain for burritos and bowls, but all proteins are included.

The carne asada option returned September 4 and will be available for a limited time, Chipotle said in a news release. The item was introduced in 2019 and has returned four times.

What is carne asada? Carne asada, made with marinated grilled steak, is seasoned "with a signature spice blend including cumin, coriander, garlic, and oregano and sliced into perfect tender, juicy bites" and finished with lime and cilantro, the fast-casual restaurant chain says in a news release.

The limited-time menu option remains a favorite of Chipotle devotees, the company said in the news release.

