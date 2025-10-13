Chrissy Teigen reveals why she took Ozempic after suffering a miscarriage

Renowned actress and producer Chrissy Teigen addressed her decision about speaking up regarding Ozempic consumption. The 39-year-old model spoke to People magazine at Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event on 11 October. Teigen revealed that she decided to express her views regarding Ozempic consumption after a miscarriage to ensure transparency with her fans and promote positivity. Teigen further expressed that she wants her children and her husband to express themselves freely at times when they feel insecure about themselves.

Chrissy Teigen on Ozempic use During the event, Teigen shared why she has always been open about Ozempic use. She said, “Since the beginning of social media, I've always wanted people to know that things weren't as fluffy and beautiful as they may seem.” She continued, “...I knew it would really resonate and make a lot of people feel a lot better about their families, themselves, their own bodies.”

In the year 2020, Chrissy Teigen underwent a life-saving abortion due to a deadly pregnancy complication. As per the Cleveland Clinic, Teigen had to give up her unborn child, whom the couple had named Jack, after 20 weeks. Teigen suffered from a partial placenta abruption, which is when the placenta gets separated from the uterus quite early, thus being deadly for the mother as well as the child.

Teigen also wrote a blog weeks after the procedure, sharing that she was induced to deliver Jack after 20 weeks, and it was a necessary procedure for saving her life. She expressed that she became depressed after seeing a pregnant belly with no baby in it and consumed Ozempic in an attempt to bring her body back in shape.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met in September 2006 on the sets of Legend’s music video Stereo in which Chrissy played the character of his love interest.

In September 2014, Teigen and Legend got married in Italy. In October 2015, Teigen announced her first pregnancy, and their first daughter was born in April 2016. In May 2018, Teigen welcomed Miles, Legend’s first son. After suffering from a miscarriage in 2020, Teigen decided to bounce back and welcomed their third child in January 2023. The couple’s fourth child, Alexander, was born in January 2023, as per People.

FAQs For how long have John Legend and Chrissy Teigen been married? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been married for 12 years, as of September 2025.