Meet real-life partners of The Andy Griffith Show cast members: From Cindi Knight to Mary Dodson

The Andy Griffith Show was a popular sitcom in the 1960s that redefined television and situational comedy. The show revolved around the sheriff of the fictional town, who balanced his life between taking care of the people and being a father to a young boy. The series ran for eight years and won multiple Emmy Awards for its concept and storyline.

According to People Magazine, while most of the cast members have passed away, many are leading a happy and settled life. Actors like Andy Griffith and Ron Howard have often spoken about their marriages and partners during several interviews.

Meet the real-life partners of The Andy Griffith Show cast members:

Andy Griffith and Cindi Knight Andy Griffith played the lead and the pivotal role in the show. The actor was cast as Andy Taylor, the sheriff, when he was 34. The late star went on to marry Cindi Knight in 1983, and the two were a couple until Griffith’s death in 2012. In his 1992 interview with Guidepost, the veteran actor had gushed about his wife, calling her an “extraordinary woman.” He said, "Our relationship began as a friendship, but as the months passed, I couldn't help but notice her strong faith and gentle strength. Did I mention she was also quite beautiful? Somehow, she fell in love with me. Five years after we met as friends, we became husband and wife."

Ron Howard and Cheryl Alley Howard During his appearance on The Andy Griffith Show, Ron Howard was just five. After rising to fame with the popular sitcom, the actor went on to work in the industry and also married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Alley Howard. As per People Magazine, the moment the two saw each other, they knew they were meant to be together. While in conversation with the media portal in 2019, Howard said, "She's unbelievably supportive and always has been. Our compatibility has endured through all kinds of experiences,” referring to his wife. The pair tied the knot in 1975 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2025.

Don Knotts and Frances Yarborough Don Knotts was a fun-loving character on the 1960s show. The actor played the role of a deputy sheriff, Barney Fife. As per People, the actor, in his real life, went on to marry three times. He first tied the knot with Kathryn Metz. The two were married from 1947 to 1964. Later, Knotts married Loralee Czuchna. The pair was together from 1974 to 1983. The veteran star and Frances Yarborough were married for four years, from 2002 to 2006, until the former’s death at 81.

Jack Dodson and Mary Dodson Jack Dodson joined the cast of The Andy Griffith Show much later than the rest of the members. Despite this, the actor made his presence felt in every scene. In real life, Dodson was married to Mary Dodson, an Emmy-nominated art director. The two got married in 1959 and were together until the former’s death in 1997, as mentioned in the obituary published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Additional cast members included Hal Smith and Howard McNear, who were married to Louise C. Smith and Helen McNear, respectively. Episodes of The Andy Griffith Show are available to stream on Prime Video.

FAQs Q1. Where can The Andy Griffith Show be streamed? Ans. The Andy Griffith Show is available to stream on Prime Video.

Q2. When did The Andy Griffith Show air? Ans. The Andy Griffith Show aired in the 1960s.