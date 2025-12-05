Cloudflare experiences another outage, Zerodha, HSBC and Groww among affected platforms. Details here

A Cloudflare outage triggered massive disruption across the world, leading to issues with platforms like Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww, as well as global ones like HSBC and Deliveroo. Users across the globe experienced difficulties in accessing sites and services online, and saw a ‘500 Internal Service Error’ show up on their screens.

Dane Knecht, the CTO of Cloudflare, acknowledged the problem and posted about it on his X account.

“We are aware of the issue impacting the availability of Cloudflare’s network. It was not an attack; root cause was disabling some logging to help mitigate this week’s React CVE. Will share full details in a blog post today. Sites should be back online now, but I understand the frustration this causes and the work being,” Knecht wrote.

Later on, Cloudflare issued an update and said that it had implemented a fix, CNBC reported. It also explained that scheduled maintenance was in progress in cities like Bogota and Warsaw. The incident follows a similar outage in November.

What is Cloudflare? Cloudflare is an internet infrastructure company that has its presence all over the globe. It allows websites to operate in a smooth and secure manner.

The company has data centres in more than 330 cities across the world. According to its official website, “Cloudflare powers Internet requests for millions of websites and serves 81 million HTTP requests per second on average.” As per the BBC, Cloudflare also aids internet security across the world, and carries out services like checking visitor connections to sites to see whether bots are involved.

Cloudflare outage in November This is not the first time this year that Cloudflare has experienced an outage. On November 18, the network experienced a similar malfunction, which caused major applications like X and ChatGPT to become inaccessible.

The company apologised for the issues users encountered on that occasion.

“We apologise to our customers and the Internet in general for letting you down today,” the official statement read, as per the BBC. “Given the importance of Cloudflare's services, any outage is unacceptable,” it added.

According to the BBC, the outage was caused when a configuration file, designed to deal with threat traffic, misfired and led to a crash in the network’s functioning.

Apart from X and ChatGPT, other prominent web applications disrupted were Grindr, Canva and Zoom. The problem was eventually sorted out, and normal work resumed.

When was the last time Cloudflare experienced an outage? It happened on November 18, 2025.