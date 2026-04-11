Coachella 2026 kicks off with Sabrina Carpenter's performance: From Justin Bieber to Karol G— Check weekend schedule

Coachella 2026 music and arts festival kicked off on 10 April with Sabrina Carpenter's performance. The 25th edition of the iconic music festival will conclude on 10th day — 19 April 2026, which will mark its final day.
With renowned singers such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G headlining the mega event, this music festival is taking place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California. Overall, more than 100 acts are in the schedule across eight stages.
Joe Jonas surprised festivalgoers with his special guest appearance at Coachella 2026 on Friday afternoon. The 36-year-old "This Is Me" singer joined Teddy Swims on stage for a duet on the Jonas Brothers song "When You Look Me in the Eyes." Other guests that elated the atmosphere with Swims included Vanessa Carlton who sang "A Thousand Miles," and Van Halen star David Lee Roth performed "Jump."
Snoop Dogg became a showstopper when he joined French DJ and music producer HUGEL's performance late Friday afternoon at 4:50 pm in the Sahara.
Check Coachella full schedule here:
4:15 pm– Jaqck Glam
5:30 pm– Addison Rae
7:00 pm– Giveon
9:00 pm– The Strokes
11:25 pm– Justin Bieber
4:00 pm– Tijuana Panthers
4:45 pm– Wet Leg
6:10 pm– Major Lazer
7:50 pm– Young Thug
9:55 pm– Karol G
4:00 pm– Los Hermanos Flores
5:10 pm– Alex G
6:10 pm– Blondshell
7:05 pm– Sombr
8:30 pm– Labrinth
10:20 pm– David Byrne
4:00 pm– Gigi Perez
5:15 – Clipse
6:45 pm– Foster the People
8:40 pm– Laufey
10:30 pm– Bigbang
4:00 pm– Zulan
5:00 pm– Hamdi
6:15 pm– ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
7:15 pm– TEED
8:00 pm– Nine Inch Noize
9:10 pm– Rezz
10:30 pm– Adriatique
11:55 pm– Worship
4:00 pm– Girl Math (Vnssa x Nala)
5:05 pm– Bunt.
6:10 pm– Duke Dumont
7:25 pm– Mochakk
9:05 pm– Subtronics
10:45 pm– Kaskade
4:00 pm– Jack White
4:50 pm– Fujii Kaze
5:50 pm– Royel Otis
7:30 pm– Taemin
8:55 pm– PinkPantheress
10:15 pm– Interpol
4:25 pm– Little Simz
5:35 pm– Suicidal Tendencies
6:30 pm– Samia
7:10 pm– Iggy Pop
8:45 pm– FKA Twigs
4:05 pm– Whatmore
5:10 pm– Luísa Sonza
6:15 pm– Geese
7:05 pm– Noga Erez
7:50 pm– Davido
9:00 pm– BIA
10:10 pm– Morat
4:05 pm– Cobrah
5:15 pm – Oklou
6:30 pm– Black Flag
7:10 pm– Flowerovlove
7:45 pm– Tomora
9:05 pm– The Rapture
10:00 pm– The Chats
4:20 pm– Ecca Vandal
5:30 pm– Ceremony
6:40 pm– Rusowsky
7:50 pm– 54 Ultra
8:45 pm– Die Spitz
9:45 pm– Mind Enterprises
10:45 pm– Freak Slug
4:00 pm– Model/Actriz
4:45 pm– Jane Remover
5:30 pm– Los Retros
6:40 pm– RØZ
8:00 pm– Drain
9:10 pm– French Police
10:15 pm – Glitterer
1:00 pm – Yamagucci
2:00 pm – GENESI
3:00 pm – Riordan
4:15 pm – Mahmut Orhan
5:30 pm – Ben Sterling
6:45 pm – SOSA
8:15 pm – Bedouin
9:45 pm – Boys Noize
11:00 pm – Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer
1:00 pm– LE YORA
2:00 pm – AZZECCA
3:00 pm – &friends
4:15 pm – MËSTIZA
5:30 pm – Carlita x Josh Baker
7:00 pm – Röyksopp
8:30 pm – WhoMadeWho
10:00 pm – Green Velvet x AYYBO
5:00 pm– Joezi
7:00 pm– Afrojack x Shimza
4:00 pm– Jazzy
6:00 pm– JOY (Anonymous)
8:00 pm– Fatboy Slim