Coachella 2026 kicks off with Sabrina Carpenter's performance: From Justin Bieber to Karol G— Check weekend schedule

Coachella 2026 music and arts festival kicked off on 10 April with Sabrina Carpenter's performance. The 25th edition of the iconic music festival will conclude on 10th day — 19 April 2026, which will mark its final day.

With renowned singers such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G headlining the mega event, this music festival is taking place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California. Overall, more than 100 acts are in the schedule across eight stages.

Joe Jonas surprised festivalgoers with his special guest appearance at Coachella 2026 on Friday afternoon. The 36-year-old "This Is Me" singer joined Teddy Swims on stage for a duet on the Jonas Brothers song "When You Look Me in the Eyes." Other guests that elated the atmosphere with Swims included Vanessa Carlton who sang "A Thousand Miles," and Van Halen star David Lee Roth performed "Jump."

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Snoop Dogg became a showstopper when he joined French DJ and music producer HUGEL's performance late Friday afternoon at 4:50 pm in the Sahara.

Coachella venue map

Coachella Full Schedule (In Pacific time) Check Coachella full schedule here:

Coachella Main Stage Schedule Saturday, April 11 4:15 pm– Jaqck Glam

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5:30 pm– Addison Rae

7:00 pm– Giveon

9:00 pm– The Strokes

11:25 pm– Justin Bieber

Sunday, April 12 4:00 pm– Tijuana Panthers

4:45 pm– Wet Leg

6:10 pm– Major Lazer

7:50 pm– Young Thug

9:55 pm– Karol G

Coachella Outdoor Theatre Schedule Saturday, April 11 4:00 pm– Los Hermanos Flores

5:10 pm– Alex G

6:10 pm– Blondshell

7:05 pm– Sombr

8:30 pm– Labrinth

10:20 pm– David Byrne

Sunday, April 12, 2026 4:00 pm– Gigi Perez

5:15 – Clipse

6:45 pm– Foster the People

8:40 pm– Laufey

10:30 pm– Bigbang

Coachella Sahara Schedule 4:00 pm– Zulan

5:00 pm– Hamdi

6:15 pm– ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

7:15 pm– TEED

8:00 pm– Nine Inch Noize

9:10 pm– Rezz

10:30 pm– Adriatique

11:55 pm– Worship

Sunday, April 12 4:00 pm– Girl Math (Vnssa x Nala)

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5:05 pm– Bunt.

6:10 pm– Duke Dumont

7:25 pm– Mochakk

9:05 pm– Subtronics

10:45 pm– Kaskade

Coachella Mojave Schedule Saturday, April 11 4:00 pm– Jack White

4:50 pm– Fujii Kaze

5:50 pm– Royel Otis

7:30 pm– Taemin

8:55 pm– PinkPantheress

10:15 pm– Interpol

Sunday, April 12 4:25 pm– Little Simz

5:35 pm– Suicidal Tendencies

6:30 pm– Samia

7:10 pm– Iggy Pop

8:45 pm– FKA Twigs

Coachella Gobi Schedule Saturday, April 11 4:05 pm– Whatmore

5:10 pm– Luísa Sonza

6:15 pm– Geese

7:05 pm– Noga Erez

7:50 pm– Davido

9:00 pm– BIA

10:10 pm– Morat

Sunday, April 12 4:05 pm– Cobrah

5:15 pm – Oklou

6:30 pm– Black Flag

7:10 pm– Flowerovlove

7:45 pm– Tomora

9:05 pm– The Rapture

10:00 pm– The Chats

Coachella Sonora Schedule Saturday, April 11 4:20 pm– Ecca Vandal

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5:30 pm– Ceremony

6:40 pm– Rusowsky

7:50 pm– 54 Ultra

8:45 pm– Die Spitz

9:45 pm– Mind Enterprises

10:45 pm– Freak Slug

Sunday, April 12 4:00 pm– Model/Actriz

4:45 pm– Jane Remover

5:30 pm– Los Retros

6:40 pm– RØZ

8:00 pm– Drain

9:10 pm– French Police

10:15 pm – Glitterer

Coachella Yuma Schedule 1:00 pm – Yamagucci

2:00 pm – GENESI

3:00 pm – Riordan

4:15 pm – Mahmut Orhan

5:30 pm – Ben Sterling

6:45 pm – SOSA

8:15 pm – Bedouin

9:45 pm – Boys Noize

11:00 pm – Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer

Sunday, April 12 1:00 pm– LE YORA

2:00 pm – AZZECCA

3:00 pm – &friends

4:15 pm – MËSTIZA

5:30 pm – Carlita x Josh Baker

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7:00 pm – Röyksopp

8:30 pm – WhoMadeWho

10:00 pm – Green Velvet x AYYBO

Coachella Quasar Schedule Saturday, April 11 5:00 pm– Joezi

7:00 pm– Afrojack x Shimza

Sunday, April 12 4:00 pm– Jazzy

6:00 pm– JOY (Anonymous)