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Coachella 2026 kicks off with Sabrina Carpenter's performance: From Justin Bieber to Karol G— Check weekend schedule

The Coachella 2026 festival kick started on 10 April and will run until April 19, featuring headliners like Justin Bieber and Karol G. Joe Jonas surprised fans with a guest appearance on Friday, while Snoop Dogg joined HUGEL on stage during the event. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated11 Apr 2026, 09:42 AM IST
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The Coachella 2026 music festival kicked off on April 10 in California.
The Coachella 2026 music festival kicked off on April 10 in California.(Instagram)
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Coachella 2026 music and arts festival kicked off on 10 April with Sabrina Carpenter's performance. The 25th edition of the iconic music festival will conclude on 10th day — 19 April 2026, which will mark its final day.

With renowned singers such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G headlining the mega event, this music festival is taking place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California. Overall, more than 100 acts are in the schedule across eight stages.

Joe Jonas surprised festivalgoers with his special guest appearance at Coachella 2026 on Friday afternoon. The 36-year-old "This Is Me" singer joined Teddy Swims on stage for a duet on the Jonas Brothers song "When You Look Me in the Eyes." Other guests that elated the atmosphere with Swims included Vanessa Carlton who sang "A Thousand Miles," and Van Halen star David Lee Roth performed "Jump."

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Also Read | Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to lead Coachella 2026: Full lineup

Snoop Dogg became a showstopper when he joined French DJ and music producer HUGEL's performance late Friday afternoon at 4:50 pm in the Sahara.

Coachella venue map

Coachella Full Schedule (In Pacific time)

Check Coachella full schedule here:

Coachella Main Stage Schedule

Saturday, April 11

4:15 pm– Jaqck Glam

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5:30 pm– Addison Rae

7:00 pm– Giveon

9:00 pm– The Strokes

11:25 pm– Justin Bieber

Sunday, April 12

4:00 pm– Tijuana Panthers

4:45 pm– Wet Leg

6:10 pm– Major Lazer

7:50 pm– Young Thug

9:55 pm– Karol G

Coachella Outdoor Theatre Schedule

Saturday, April 11

4:00 pm– Los Hermanos Flores

5:10 pm– Alex G

6:10 pm– Blondshell

7:05 pm– Sombr

8:30 pm– Labrinth

10:20 pm– David Byrne

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Sunday, April 12, 2026

4:00 pm– Gigi Perez

5:15 – Clipse

6:45 pm– Foster the People

8:40 pm– Laufey

10:30 pm– Bigbang

Coachella Sahara Schedule

4:00 pm– Zulan

5:00 pm– Hamdi

6:15 pm– ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

7:15 pm– TEED

8:00 pm– Nine Inch Noize

9:10 pm– Rezz

10:30 pm– Adriatique

11:55 pm– Worship

Sunday, April 12

4:00 pm– Girl Math (Vnssa x Nala)

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5:05 pm– Bunt.

6:10 pm– Duke Dumont

7:25 pm– Mochakk

9:05 pm– Subtronics

10:45 pm– Kaskade

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Coachella Mojave Schedule

Saturday, April 11

4:00 pm– Jack White

4:50 pm– Fujii Kaze

5:50 pm– Royel Otis

7:30 pm– Taemin

8:55 pm– PinkPantheress

10:15 pm– Interpol

Sunday, April 12

4:25 pm– Little Simz

5:35 pm– Suicidal Tendencies

6:30 pm– Samia

7:10 pm– Iggy Pop

8:45 pm– FKA Twigs

Coachella Gobi Schedule

Saturday, April 11

4:05 pm– Whatmore

5:10 pm– Luísa Sonza

6:15 pm– Geese

7:05 pm– Noga Erez

7:50 pm– Davido

9:00 pm– BIA

10:10 pm– Morat

Sunday, April 12

4:05 pm– Cobrah

5:15 pm – Oklou

6:30 pm– Black Flag

7:10 pm– Flowerovlove

7:45 pm– Tomora

9:05 pm– The Rapture

10:00 pm– The Chats

Coachella Sonora Schedule

Saturday, April 11

4:20 pm– Ecca Vandal

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5:30 pm– Ceremony

6:40 pm– Rusowsky

7:50 pm– 54 Ultra

8:45 pm– Die Spitz

9:45 pm– Mind Enterprises

10:45 pm– Freak Slug

Sunday, April 12

4:00 pm– Model/Actriz

4:45 pm– Jane Remover

5:30 pm– Los Retros

6:40 pm– RØZ

8:00 pm– Drain

9:10 pm– French Police

10:15 pm – Glitterer

Coachella Yuma Schedule

1:00 pm – Yamagucci

2:00 pm – GENESI

3:00 pm – Riordan

4:15 pm – Mahmut Orhan

5:30 pm – Ben Sterling

6:45 pm – SOSA

8:15 pm – Bedouin

9:45 pm – Boys Noize

11:00 pm – Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer

Sunday, April 12

1:00 pm– LE YORA

2:00 pm – AZZECCA

3:00 pm – &friends

4:15 pm – MËSTIZA

5:30 pm – Carlita x Josh Baker

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7:00 pm – Röyksopp

8:30 pm – WhoMadeWho

10:00 pm – Green Velvet x AYYBO

Coachella Quasar Schedule

Saturday, April 11

5:00 pm– Joezi

7:00 pm– Afrojack x Shimza

Sunday, April 12

4:00 pm– Jazzy

6:00 pm– JOY (Anonymous)

8:00 pm– Fatboy Slim

Direct link for full Coachella Schedule

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