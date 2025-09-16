Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to lead star-studded music festival - See full lineup

Coachella 2026: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Monday announced its lineup for Coachella 2026, which is going to be another star-studded affair. From Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, Coachella 2026 promises to be another year of fun-filled music festival.

Here is everything you need to know about the Coachella Festival 2026.

Coachella 2026: Dates and ticket details The Coachella 2026 festival will be celebrated over two weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19. Iconic musicians including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are the lead performers.

Fans can book their Coachella 2026 tickets on September 19, at 11 am PT.

The Coachella 2026 tickets will be available on via www.coachella.com. 2024/2025 purchasers and/or attendees get early access starting Thursday, September 18 at 11am PT. To access the loyalty sale, register with the same email used to purchase or register a wristband in 2024 or 2025.

Coachella 2026 Lineup: Full list Apart from Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, other iconic musicians and bands are in the Coachella 2026 lineup, including Iggy Pop, David Byrne, Devo, The Strokes, Turnstile, Addison Rae, Kaskade, and Young Thug.

Here is the full list of Coachella 2026 lineup: Friday, April 10 and 17 Sabrina Carpenter

the XX

Nine Inch Noize

Disclosure

Turnstile

Ethel Cain

Dijon

Teddy Swims

KATSEYE

Devo

Sexyy Red

Central Cee

Foster the People

Levity

Blood Orange

Moby

Marlon Hoffstadt

Lykke Li fakemink

Creepy Nuts

Joyce Manor

BINI

Kettama

Groove Armada

Joost

HUGEL CMAT

Slayyyter

Prospa

Hot Mulligan

Hamdi

Fleshwater

Max Styler

Wednesday

Dabeull

The Two Lips

Ninajirachi

Max Dean x Luke

Dean Cachirula & Loojan

Jessica Brankka

Chloé Caillet x Rossi.

Arodes

NewDad

Carolina Durante

flowerovlove

Febuary

Bob Baker Marionettes

Youna

Sahar Z

Saturday, April 11 and 18 Justin Bieber

The Strokes

GIVEON

Addison Rae

Labrinth

SOMBR

David Byrne

Interpol

Alex G

Solomun

Swae Lee

Taemin

Pink Pantheress

Royel Otis

REZZ

Fujii Kaze

Adriatique

Davido

Boys Noize

Geese

rusowsky

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MATSU

Green Velvet x AYYBO

Luísa Sonza

ZULAN

Los Hermanos Flores

Bedouin

Ceremony

54 Ultra

Noga Erez

Ben Sterling

Blondshell

Lambrini Girls

Ecca Vandal

Mind Enterprises

Freak Slug

SOSA

Mahmut Orhan

Riordan

Die Spitz

WHATMORE

GENESI

Yamagucci Sunday, April 12 and 19 Karol G

Young Thug

Kaskade

BIGBANG

Laufey

Major Lazer

Iggy Pop

FKA twigs

Wet Leg

Clipse

Subtronics

Little Simz Mochakk