Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to lead star-studded music festival - See full lineup

Coachella 2026: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Monday announced its lineup for Coachella 2026, which is going to be another star-studded affair. From Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, Coachella 2026 promises to be another year of fun-filled music festival.
Here is everything you need to know about the Coachella Festival 2026.
The Coachella 2026 festival will be celebrated over two weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19. Iconic musicians including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are the lead performers.
Fans can book their Coachella 2026 tickets on September 19, at 11 am PT.
The Coachella 2026 tickets will be available on via www.coachella.com. 2024/2025 purchasers and/or attendees get early access starting Thursday, September 18 at 11am PT. To access the loyalty sale, register with the same email used to purchase or register a wristband in 2024 or 2025.
Apart from Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, other iconic musicians and bands are in the Coachella 2026 lineup, including Iggy Pop, David Byrne, Devo, The Strokes, Turnstile, Addison Rae, Kaskade, and Young Thug.
