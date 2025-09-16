Subscribe

Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to lead star-studded music festival - See full lineup

The Coachella 2026 festival will be celebrated over two weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19. Iconic musicians including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are the lead performers.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated16 Sep 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Coachella 2026: Iconic musicians including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are the lead performers.
Coachella 2026: Iconic musicians including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are the lead performers.

Coachella 2026: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Monday announced its lineup for Coachella 2026, which is going to be another star-studded affair. From Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, Coachella 2026 promises to be another year of fun-filled music festival.

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about the Coachella Festival 2026.

Coachella 2026: Dates and ticket details

The Coachella 2026 festival will be celebrated over two weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19. Iconic musicians including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G are the lead performers.

Fans can book their Coachella 2026 tickets on September 19, at 11 am PT.

Also Read | Grammy winner Justin Bieber caught on camera in briefs; netizens react

The Coachella 2026 tickets will be available on via www.coachella.com. 2024/2025 purchasers and/or attendees get early access starting Thursday, September 18 at 11am PT. To access the loyalty sale, register with the same email used to purchase or register a wristband in 2024 or 2025.

Coachella 2026 Lineup: Full list

Apart from Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, other iconic musicians and bands are in the Coachella 2026 lineup, including Iggy Pop, David Byrne, Devo, The Strokes, Turnstile, Addison Rae, Kaskade, and Young Thug.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of Coachella 2026 lineup:

Friday, April 10 and 17

  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • the XX
  • Nine Inch Noize
  • Disclosure
  • Turnstile
  • Ethel Cain
  • Dijon
  • Teddy Swims
  • KATSEYE
  • Devo
  • Sexyy Red
  • Central Cee
  • Foster the People
  • Levity
  • Blood Orange
  • Moby
  • Marlon Hoffstadt
  • Lykke Li fakemink
  • Creepy Nuts
  • Joyce Manor
  • BINI
  • Kettama
  • Groove Armada
  • Joost
  • HUGEL CMAT
  • Slayyyter
  • Prospa
  • Hot Mulligan
  • Hamdi
  • Fleshwater
  • Max Styler
  • Wednesday
  • Dabeull
  • The Two Lips
  • Ninajirachi
  • Max Dean x Luke
  • Dean Cachirula & Loojan
  • Jessica Brankka
  • Chloé Caillet x Rossi.
  • Arodes
  • NewDad
  • Carolina Durante
  • flowerovlove
  • Febuary
  • Bob Baker Marionettes
  • Youna
  • Sahar Z

Advertisement
Also Read | Nano Banana trend goes wrong as Gemini fails to model user’s grandfather’s hands
Also Read | Here are top 7 US music festivals of 2025 you can't afford to miss

Saturday, April 11 and 18

  • Justin Bieber
  • The Strokes
  • GIVEON
  • Addison Rae
  • Labrinth
  • SOMBR
  • David Byrne
  • Interpol
  • Alex G
  • Solomun
  • Swae Lee
  • Taemin
  • Pink Pantheress
  • Royel Otis
  • REZZ
  • Fujii Kaze
  • Adriatique
  • Davido
  • Boys Noize
  • Geese
  • rusowsky
  • ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MATSU
  • Green Velvet x AYYBO
  • Luísa Sonza
  • ZULAN
  • Los Hermanos Flores
  • Bedouin
  • Ceremony
  • 54 Ultra
  • Noga Erez
  • Ben Sterling
  • Blondshell
  • Lambrini Girls
  • Ecca Vandal
  • Mind Enterprises
  • Freak Slug
  • SOSA
  • Mahmut Orhan
  • Riordan
  • Die Spitz
  • WHATMORE
  • GENESI
  • Yamagucci

Sunday, April 12 and 19

  • Karol G
  • Young Thug
  • Kaskade
  • BIGBANG
  • Laufey
  • Major Lazer
  • Iggy Pop
  • FKA twigs
  • Wet Leg
  • Clipse
  • Subtronics
  • Little Simz

Mochakk

Advertisement
  • Duke Dumont
  • Worship
  • Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer
  • Holly Humberstone
  • Gigi Perez
  • The Rapture
  • Suicidal Tendencies
  • BUNT
  • French Police
  • Black Flag
  • Oklou
  • Röyksopp
  • The Chats
  • DRAIN
  • Model/Actriz
  • COBRAH
  • Los Retros
  • WhoMadeWho
  • Jane Remover
  • RØZ
  • Glitterer
  • Carlita x Josh Baker
  • MËSTIZA
  • &friends
  • AZZECCA
  • LE YORA
  • Samia
  • Tomora
  • Anyma presents Æden (world premiere)

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsTrendingCoachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to lead star-studded music festival - See full lineup
Read Next Story