Coca-Cola is bringing back a beloved Diet Coke flavor permanently in US

The Coca-Cola Company is bringing back the beloved Diet Cherry Coke permanently for all retailers in the United States in 2026, The Street reported. It was initially launched in 1985 and discontinued in 2020.

Advertisement

As the name suggests, it is a cherry-flavored version of the Diet Coke that offers the classic diet cola taste with the twist of sweet cherry.

What to expect? Coca-Cola marked the return of Diet Coke Cherry in June this year. Sold in a vintage-styled packaging, the flavor was made available for a limited time period at Kroger’s stores. This included Kroger, Dillon’s, City Market and Foods Co., according to The Independent.

However, now the company is believed to have decided to mark its return on a permanent basis.

The popular Snackolator page on Instagram shared that "Diet Cherry Coke returns in early 2026 and this time it's back permanently!"

Snackolator confirmed the return with a representative of the company during a trade event earlier this year.

Advertisement

It stated that they have confirmed it to be "a 'sustain' item which means it is intended to stick around (not a 'limited' flavor) so hopefully it sells well enough to stay FOREVER this time."

"And unlike the recent retro release at Kroger stores, this will be at ALL retailers," it added.

Starting from next year, the Diet Coke Cherry flavor could be sold in 20-ounce bottles as well as a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, The Independent reported.

Advertisement

Also Read | Is the US stock market open tomorrow on Black Friday? Check full list

Challenging market Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey opened up about the challenges the brand faces in the current market during the third-quarter earnings call.

“During the quarter, the operating landscape remained complex. While many consumers remain in overall good shape, certain segments of the population are under pressure due to varying factors. Some factors are transitory, like unseasonal weather. Others may be long-lasting, like the cumulative impact of inflationary pressures, uncertain trade dynamics, and an ever-changing geopolitical environment,” The Street quoted Quincey as saying.

FAQs When will Diet Coke Cherry return in the US market? A specific release date is not yet out, but the flavor will be available across all retailers starting next year.

What sizes will Diet Coke Cherry be made available? It is expected to come out in 20-ounce bottles as well as in 12-pack of 12-ounce cans.

Advertisement