Coca-Cola recall: Thousands of Coke, Sprite cans found contaminated, likely to cause health issues

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of three popular Coca-Cola drinks due to possible metal contamination. The products are Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola and Sprite.

The agency has not issued instructions on how to handle the recalled cans. Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages has yet to release an official public statement regarding the issue.

The recall, started by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages on October 3, affects over 4,000 cans distributed in Texas, according to USA Today.

However, according to Eating Well, the number is already affecting 70,000 Coca-Cola cans and may expand further.

The affected 12oz (355ml) cans include Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 12-pack and 35-pack versions, Coca-Cola in 24-pack and 35-pack sizes and Sprite in 12-pack and 35-pack formats. It also includes two separate batches of the 12-pack Sprite.

Classified as a Class II recall, the FDA says the affected products may cause temporary or mild health issues. However, the risk of serious harm is low. Consumers have been advised to remain cautious and await official guidance from the company.

March 2025 recall In March, the FDA issued a voluntary recall of 864 cases of Coca-Cola Original Taste 12-packs due to possible contamination with a foreign object. The recall, also classified as Class II, was initiated by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC in Milwaukee. It affected more than 10,000 cans distributed in the region.

However, there were no reports of injury or illness. The recalled product is Coca-Cola Original Taste, 12 fl oz (355 ml) cans. Buyers were advised to check their Coca-Cola packs and avoid consuming any from the affected batch.

The company and the FDA took proactive measures to ensure consumer safety and investigate the source of the contamination.

December 2023 recall In December 2023, Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange due to possible contamination with a foreign substance. The recall involved 12-packs of 12-ounce cans distributed in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

Also Read | This private university bans American soft drinks on campus. Know why