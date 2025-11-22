Cockroaches are polluting your indoor air. Here's why effective pest control is critical for a healthy home

Cockroaches are often seen as annoying pests that hide in the kitchen at night, but new research shows they may be doing something much worse. Scientists from North Carolina State University found that cockroach infestations release high levels of allergens and bacterial endotoxins into the air, making homes less healthy for the people living in them.

Endotoxins are tiny fragments of bacteria that are released when bacteria die. Because cockroaches eat almost anything, food crumbs, grease, paper and even waste, they carry a wide range of bacteria in their gut. When they leave droppings, these bacteria break down and release endotoxins into household dust. The researchers found that a big chunk of endotoxins in indoor dust actually comes from cockroach droppings, not humans or pets.

Why endotoxins matter for your health Experts say this is dangerous because inhaling endotoxins can cause allergic reactions and worsen breathing problems. Coby Schal, a professor of entomology at NC State, said past surveys in US homes showed consistently higher endotoxin levels wherever cockroaches were present. The problem is often worse in crowded or low-income housing where infestations spread more easily.

How the study was conducted The research was done in multi-unit apartment buildings in Raleigh, North Carolina. Scientists first measured the level of cockroach infestation and collected dust samples, both settled dust and airborne particles, from each home. They found that infested apartments had way more endotoxins. Kitchens had the most contamination because they provide food sources for cockroaches. The study also found that female cockroaches produced almost twice as much endotoxin as males because they eat more.

Pest control makes a big difference To see how pest control affects indoor pollution, the researchers divided the homes into two groups: one group got professional treatment, and the other was left untreated. They also included a control group of homes with no cockroach infestation. After three and six months, they collected dust samples again to compare the results.

The results were clear. Homes that did not get treatment continued to show high levels of allergens and endotoxins. Homes that eliminated cockroaches showed a big drop in harmful particles. The researchers said small reductions in cockroach numbers do not matter; complete elimination is necessary for cleaner indoor air.

Next steps: Asthma risks Now the team is planning to study how cockroach allergens and endotoxins combined affect asthma, especially in kids. For now, the message is clear: keeping your house clean and using effective pest control methods are key to protecting both indoor air and overall health.

FAQs 1. How do cockroaches affect indoor air quality? Cockroaches release allergens and bacterial endotoxins through their droppings, which mix with household dust and become airborne. This can worsen allergies, asthma, and overall indoor air quality.

2. Can pest control really improve air quality in my home? Yes. Studies show that only complete cockroach elimination, not just a small reduction, significantly lowers allergen and endotoxin levels, leading to cleaner indoor air.