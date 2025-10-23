Cold blast triggers freeze warnings across multiple US states as temperatures dip into 20s

Parts of the USA are preparing for cold weather as overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The National Weather System has issued freeze warnings that go into effect from midnight to 2 AM in parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Iowa.

The extreme cold conditions threaten crops, travel plans, and home infrastructure, so officials are issuing warnings to help farmers and residents protect sensitive systems ahead of the fall temperatures.

The states where freeze warnings are issued The NWS has issued freeze warnings in parts of Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska. For parts of north-central, southwest, and west-central Iowa, warnings of widespread frost have been issued, and temperatures are expected to drop between 26 and 32 degrees. According to the NWS, the cold weather warnings stretch from northern Kansas and eastern Nebraska to parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

Warnings have been issued in Nebraska’s Burt, Thurston, Wayne Counties, Cedar, Stanton and Cumming. As per the NWS, the temperature in these areas is expected to go down to at least 26 degrees. Apart from these, temperatures in north-east and east-central Nebraska can go down to around 28 degrees. States including Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio in the east have also been issued frost advisories as the region has also started seeing a drop in temperatures.

Also Read | Winter weather warning: Alaska could see up to 10 inches of snow

What does the NWS say? Officials of the NWS have issued these warnings to warn citizens in these areas to take precautionary measures to survive the cold weather. “Bring in those begonia pots, if you haven't already! Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the area tonight,” wrote NWS Omaha.

NWS officials are asking residents of the affected areas to cover sensitive plants, insulate pipes, and keep an eye on the local forecasts for more updates. Additional cold fronts and storms can alter weather conditions in the affected areas that could trigger natural hazards, advises the NWS. These warnings were issued by the NWS to minimize agricultural losses and protect all sensitive systems before winter takes over parts of the United States.

The warnings are supposed to expire Thursday local time around 9 AM.

FAQs What happens in a freeze warning? When a freeze warning is issued, temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees Fahrenheit for a long period.

What to do during a freeze warning? People are advised to wrap outdoor pipes and remove water hoses during a freeze warning.