Comedian Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding — All about his relationship with the star couple

Renowned singer Taylor Swift officially tied the knot with football player Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the singer's publicist announced on Friday. The couple entered forever chapter of three-year “Love Story” as guests attended a star-studded celebration with "JUST&T MARRIED" flashing on giant screens on the exterior of the Manhattan sports arena.

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‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer's publicist confirmed via email that the Grammy-winning musician had married the Kansas City Chief tight end and noted that Adam Sandler had a starring role in their big day. The comedian, who struck a friendship with Kelce during the filming of “Happy Gilmore 2”, served as the officiant at the couple's wedding.

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The headline of publicist's statement dated 3 July said, "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!" Describing described Sandler as a friend of the couple, it stated, “The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

Sandler, 59, shares a longstanding relationship with "Fate of Ophelia" singer and has previously expressed his admiration for Swift and his kids' fondness for the megastar. The actor and comedian even attended the premiere of Swift's Eras Tour film in Los Angeles in October 2023 with his two daughters, Sunny, 17, and Sadie, 20.

In an episode of SiriusXM's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, aired in February 2024, Sandler said, “You know what, Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy. Just 'cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids,” People reported.

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All about Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding outfits The statement further noted that Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as "man of honor" and Kelce's brother, retired football star Jason Kelce, was best man. The statement also revealed that the couple donned Christian Dior Haute Couture exquisite outfits at their wedding which were designed by Jonathan Anderson — Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections. This marked Jonathan Anderson debut in couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity.

Moving ahead from bride and groom's wedding outfits to footwear, their custom-made shoes were from Christian Louboutin. Moreover, Taylor Swift dazzled the night in Cartier jewelry, the statement added.

The star-studded guest list featured several big names from the entertainment and industry, sports, Hollywood celebrities and music icons including Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, Abby Wambach, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson and Lena Dunham.

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Also Read | Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce all set to tie to knot

The pair, both 36, hosted a cocktail hour for 1,000 people at the start of a long holiday weekend as the nation marked the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence from British rule. According to a statement of the couple's publicist on Thursday, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to several charities in the city and elsewhere this week.

The onset of the couple's love story can be traced back to 2023 when Kelce tried unsuccessfully to meet Swift backstage at one of her concerts. Though he failed in his attempt but was successful in bringing his interest to her notice. Ultimately, he captured her attention and their relationship bloomed as the couple were spotted together at several public gatherings.

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One of the most popular popstar across the globe, the "Shake It Off" singer is a billionaire who won 14 Grammy Awards and shattered numerous records with her global concert tour. Meanwhile, Travis is counted among the National Football League's best-known players, who played a critical role in three Super Bowls wins of the Kansas City Chiefs alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The esteemed player, who holds multiple NFL records, co-hosts the popular sports and pop culture podcast "New Heights."