Comedian Artie Lange makes 1st public appearance in 5 years with reconstructed nose amid sobriety and recovery journey

Comedian Artie Lange, the 58-year-old former Howard Stern Show co-host and Mad TV performer, has resurfaced in public after a five-year absence, with photographs suggesting what appears to be a reconstructed nose.

Lange has been widely candid about his long battle with substance abuse and the damage it inflicted on his health and appearance.

The photograph, shared on social media platform X, shows Lange alongside fellow comedians Jeff Ross, Dave Juskow, Rachel Feinstein, Amanda Gail and his sister, Stacey Lange.

It is being reported as his first widely shared public sighting since he largely withdrew from the spotlight in 2020–22.

Lange’s nasal appearance has previously attracted attention because of severe deformity attributed to years of cocaine and heroin use and an alleged assault during a kidnapping linked to gambling debts, which he has discussed in past interviews.

On a September episode of the Legion of Skanks Podcast, Lange addressed the state of his nose with characteristic self-deprecating humour, saying, “People ask me stupid questions like, ‘What happened to your nose?’ I’m like, ‘Too much yoga. I stopped to smell the roses in life, and they had cocaine on them.’” He acknowledged plans for surgical correction, adding that he would need a rhinoplasty.

At that same podcast appearance, Lange stated that he was “eight months clean and sober”, marking a milestone in his ongoing recovery from alcohol, cocaine and other substances.

Lange also recounted an incident in St. Louis involving OxyContin that resulted in him accidentally snorting glass. He described how the woman he was with ground the drug into powder using a glass salt shaker, which shattered; when he inhaled the lines, “it was like a zipper… It went right up my nose, and it started to bleed.” He added as a cautionary message, “So, you know, if kids are listening, don’t do that.”

According to his published biography and past reporting, Lange’s issues with substance misuse date back decades and have led to multiple rehabilitations, legal problems and hospitalisations. He has spoken openly about the collapse of his nasal septum caused by chronic cocaine use and cited repeated struggles with addiction that have affected both his personal life and career.

Industry comment in recent years — including public offers from medical professionals to assist with nasal reconstruction contingent on sustained sobriety — underscores the significant health impact of his past drug use.