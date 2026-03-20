Comedian jokes about Jews’ expulsion: Social media reacts to viral video, ‘Using antisemitic talking points as humor?’

Comedian Isabel M Levin’s joke about the Jewish community has gone viral, racking up nearly 3 million views on Instagram. Levin, who is Jewish herself, often jokes about the Holocaust and her identity.

“The Jews are the most confident people in the world. They've been kicked out of Germany, Spain, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Italy, and Little Italy (also Little Italy and Eataly), the Czech Republic, Austria, Lithuania, Hungary and the Netherlands. But, never have I ever heard them say, ‘Maybe it's us. What could we be doing better?’,” she quipped.

Social media reactions Social media users had mixed reactions.

“I'm Jewish and have said that for years: ‘Maybe it’s us’,” wrote one of them.

“And from Palestine very soon!” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “They'll call you antisemitic but never wrong.”

“To everyone complaining... are you saying they HAVENT been kicked out of those many countries?” asked another user.

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“It’s definitely us. You can’t be out here being better than everyone and expect haters not to form,” wrote another user.

One user slammed the comedian: “Really ?? Using antisemitic talking points as humor? Africans were enslaved and colonized and tortured by European, American and Arabian countries; was it them ? Blame the victim is an old game. And, no, not funny when it’s recycled from common tropes.”

“Recent laws in Italy would declare this speech as antisemitic,” commented another.

“Did you lift this joke off of an Instagram comment section?” asked another user.

Jewish Expulsions in Europe Over several centuries, Jewish communities across Europe faced persecution, expulsions and harsh restrictions. The clearest cases are well-documented.

In Spain in 1492, Jews were ordered to convert to Christianity or leave the country. It was one of the most definitive expulsions in history.

In Vienna, Austria, Jews faced violent persecution and expulsion as early as 1421. Lithuania expelled its Jewish population in 1495, though they were later allowed to return.

Jews were expelled from numerous cities across various German states during the medieval period. It happened even though no single nationwide order was ever issued.

In several other countries, the pattern was mixed. Italy saw some cities expelling Jews while others provided shelter. Ghettos were far more common there than total expulsion.

In the Czech lands of Bohemia and Moravia, Jews were periodically expelled from cities but later readmitted. Hungary went through similar cycles of expulsion and return.

In the Russian Empire, Jews were not expelled from the entire state. Instead, they were restricted to specific regions called the Pale of Settlement. They faced violent mob attacks known as pogroms.