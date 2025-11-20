Country Music Association Awards 2025: A look at the complete list of winners

The 2025 Country Music Association Awards (CMA) were held on 19 November 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson emerging as the big winners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Wilson, who also hosted the event, received the entertainer of the year as well as the album of the year awards for her fifth album, Whirlwind. On the other hand, Langley took home the song and single of the year trophies for his single “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green.
Among the other major winners of the night were Zach Top, who received the new artist of the year honor. He was nominated alongside Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Tucker Wetmore.
The event also witnessed performances by Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Megan Moroney, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green and Ella Langley, among others.
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” – Zach Top
“You look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green – WINNER
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson – WINNER
“4x4xU”
“Am I Okay?”
“I Never Lie”
“Texas”
“You look like you love me” – WINNER
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson – WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays – WINNER
Brooks & Dunn – WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – WINNER
“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney feat Kenny Chesney
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin – WINNER
Brent Mason
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton
“You look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green – WINNER
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top – WINNER
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vince Gill
Morgan Wallen
Cameron Whitcomb
Shannon Saunders
Ella Langley and Riley Green won the Music Video of the Year award.
Vince Gill received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.
