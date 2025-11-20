Country Music Association Awards 2025: A look at the complete list of winners

The 2025 Country Music Association Awards (CMA) were held on 19 November 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson emerging as the big winners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wilson, who also hosted the event, received the entertainer of the year as well as the album of the year awards for her fifth album, Whirlwind. On the other hand, Langley took home the song and single of the year trophies for his single “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green.

CMA Awards 2025: What to know? Among the other major winners of the night were Zach Top, who received the new artist of the year honor. He was nominated alongside Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Tucker Wetmore.

The event also witnessed performances by Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Megan Moroney, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green and Ella Langley, among others.

CMA Awards 2025: Complete list of winners Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Single of the Year “4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“You look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green – WINNER

Album of the Year Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Song of the Year “4x4xU”

“Am I Okay?”

“I Never Lie”

“Texas”

“You look like you love me” – WINNER

Female Vocalist of the Year Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs

Cody Johnson – WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays – WINNER

Vocal Duo of the Year Brooks & Dunn – WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year “Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – WINNER

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney feat Kenny Chesney

Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin – WINNER

Brent Mason

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Music Video of the Year “Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton

“You look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green – WINNER

New Artist of the Year Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top – WINNER

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award Vince Gill

International Artist Achievement Award Morgan Wallen

Global Country Artist Award Cameron Whitcomb

Live Music Advancement Award Shannon Saunders

FAQs Who won the Music Video of the Year award at the 2025 CMA Awards? Ella Langley and Riley Green won the Music Video of the Year award.

Who received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 CMA Awards? Vince Gill received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.