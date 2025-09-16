Subscribe

Country star Morgan Wallen pays tribute to Charlie Kirk's family: ‘Me and my family are sending prayers’

Morgan Wallen's final concert of the I'm The Problem tour in Edmonton included a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Kirk, who was recently shot. Wallen expressed gratitude to his team and fans, dedicating a song to Kirk's family, which resonated deeply with the audience.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published16 Sep 2025, 01:33 AM IST
Country star Morgan Wallen pays tribute to Charlie Kirk and his family.
Country music star Morgan Wallen took a heartfelt moment during his final I’m The Problem tour performance to honour the family of late media personality Charlie Kirk.

Morgan Wallen Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk’s Family

Performing in Edmonton on September 14, 2025, Morgan Wallen paused before singing his track ‘I’m a Little Crazy’ to address the recent news of Kirk’s sudden death.

“I’m not gonna say a whole bunch on this, but this song right here has been hitting me harder in the last couple days,” Wallen told the crowd. “I just wanted to let Erika Kirk know that me and my family are sending prayers her way.”

The tribute, which focused on Kirk’s surviving wife and children rather than politics, was met with warm applause from the audience. Wallen then delivered an emotional performance of the song, adding to the evening’s significance.

More about Morgan Wallen's concert

The Edmonton concert also marked the closing night of Wallen’s successful I’m The Problem tour, which covered 20 stadiums across North America. Known for its standout stage entrances and strong performances, the tour drew praise from both fans and critics alike.

In addition to the tribute, Wallen also used the night to express gratitude to his team and supporters. As reported by Music Mayhem, he thanked everyone involved in making the tour possible, ending the show on a note of appreciation and sincerity.

Charlie Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA and father of two young children, was fatally shot on Wednesday during the opening event of his “American Comeback Tour.” He was struck in the neck by a single bullet, allegedly fired by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was later arrested following an extensive manhunt.

 
 
