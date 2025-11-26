Couple hikes 30 minutes through a snowstorm to marry at Banff National Park despite severe weather warning

Exhibiting great courage and valiance, a couple braved a snowstorm to get married. In a gallant show of bravery, the couple reportedly hiked 30 minutes through the storm to get married. A report published by PEOPLE claimed that Melissa and Devon did not elope on 10 November at Peyto Lake Viewpoint in Alberta, Canada, despite being warned of an incoming snowstorm.

A 30-minute hike The report further noted that the duo decided on a 30-minute hike to get married at a spot in Banff National Park, and they also hired Canadian photographers Marcin and Dorota Karpowicz to record the moment.

Another report published by AccuWeather claimed that the husband-and-wife team specialises in elopement photography in and around Banff National Park. “It's not for everyone. Everyone loves those kinds of photos, but only a few have the ability to do it. You have to carry your wedding outfits in your backpacks, and you never know what kind of weather you’ll face. On top of the mountains, it’s almost always windy and cold,” Marcin told AccuWeather.

Choosing the location The AccuWeather article further noted that Karpowiczes expected the pair to opt for a lower, more sheltered location near Lake Louise Village, having considered the weather forecast, but Melissa was determined to proceed with the programme.

“Melissa said, ‘No, no, no — I would love to go,’ despite the bad forecast,” recalled Marcin, as reported by AccuWeather.

AccuWeather reported that, as per Environment and Climate Change Canada, wind speeds in Banff National Park that day ranged from 7 to 15 mph (11 to 24 km/h) at the lower elevations.

The Karpowiczes family, who themselves had eloped in Brooklyn, New York, currently photograph about 100 couples every year, with their busiest season spanning from May to October, as reported by AccuWeather.

FAQs How long did the couple hike to get married? The couple reportedly hiked 30 minutes to get married.