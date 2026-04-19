Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al Nassr into AFC Champions League Two semifinals as Saudi Pro League title race heats up

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable scoring form by netting his 969th career goal, helping Al Nassr cruise to a commanding 4-0 victory over Al Wasl in the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC Champions League Two. The win at Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium on Sunday secured the Saudi giants’ place in the semifinals, keeping their hopes alive for continental glory this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 11th minute, setting the tone for a one-sided affair.
Inigo Martinez added the second with a powerful header in the 24th minute, before Abdulelah Al-Amri made it 3-0 just two minutes later. Sadio Mane capped off the rout with a late goal, ensuring Al Wasl were eliminated without reply.
The result means Al Nassr now await their semifinal opponent, which will be the winner of the tie between Al-Ahli SC (Saudi Arabia) and Al-Hussein SC (Jordan). The first leg of the semifinal is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
Speaking after the match, Ronaldo’s focus remained on team success rather than individual milestones. The Portuguese superstar has been instrumental in Al Nassr’s campaign, blending experience with his trademark hunger for goals.
While the Asian adventure continues, Al Nassr sit comfortably atop the Saudi Pro League with 76 points from 29 matches. Jorge Jesus’ side has been in outstanding form, winning 25 games and losing just three.
Their closest rivals, Al Hilal, trail by six points with a game in hand, setting up a tense final stretch. With only a handful of fixtures remaining, every point will be crucial in the race for the domestic crown.
Al Nassr now enter a decisive phase of the 2025-26 season. After the expected progress in the AFC Champions League Two, attention will quickly shift back to league matters.
Hosting Al-Ahli on April 29
Travelling to face Al-Qadsiah on May 3
Visiting Al-Shabab on May 7
These matches will go a long way in deciding whether Ronaldo can finally lift the domestic title in his fourth full season with the club.
With momentum from the 4-0 thrashing in Dubai, Al Nassr look well-placed to chase silverware on two fronts. Ronaldo, now on 969 career goals and counting, shows no signs of slowing down as he pushes for more historic achievements.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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