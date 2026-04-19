Cristiano Ronaldo powers Al Nassr into AFC Champions League Two semifinals as Saudi Pro League title race heats up

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable scoring form by netting his 969th career goal, helping Al Nassr cruise to a commanding 4-0 victory over Al Wasl in the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC Champions League Two. The win at Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium on Sunday secured the Saudi giants’ place in the semifinals, keeping their hopes alive for continental glory this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 11th minute, setting the tone for a one-sided affair.
Inigo Martinez added the second with a powerful header in the 24th minute, before Abdulelah Al-Amri made it 3-0 just two minutes later. Sadio Mane capped off the rout with a late goal, ensuring Al Wasl were eliminated without reply.
The result means Al Nassr now await their semifinal opponent, which will be the winner of the tie between Al-Ahli SC (Saudi Arabia) and Al-Hussein SC (Jordan). The first leg of the semifinal is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026.
Speaking after the match, Ronaldo’s focus remained on team success rather than individual milestones. The Portuguese superstar has been instrumental in Al Nassr’s campaign, blending experience with his trademark hunger for goals.
While the Asian adventure continues, Al Nassr sit comfortably atop the Saudi Pro League with 76 points from 29 matches. Jorge Jesus’ side has been in outstanding form, winning 25 games and losing just three.
Their closest rivals, Al Hilal, trail by six points with a game in hand, setting up a tense final stretch. With only a handful of fixtures remaining, every point will be crucial in the race for the domestic crown.
Al Nassr now enter a decisive phase of the 2025-26 season. After the expected progress in the AFC Champions League Two, attention will quickly shift back to league matters.
Hosting Al-Ahli on April 29
Travelling to face Al-Qadsiah on May 3
Visiting Al-Shabab on May 7
These matches will go a long way in deciding whether Ronaldo can finally lift the domestic title in his fourth full season with the club.
With momentum from the 4-0 thrashing in Dubai, Al Nassr look well-placed to chase silverware on two fronts. Ronaldo, now on 969 career goals and counting, shows no signs of slowing down as he pushes for more historic achievements.