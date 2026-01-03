Critics Choice Awards tomorrow: When and how to watch 31st edition of the first award show of 2026

The most awaited award show of the year is here as the Critics Choice Awards — the first award show of 2026 — will be held on 4 January. The 31st edition will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.

When and how to watch Critics Choice Awards The star-studded three-hour long event will be broadcasted live on both coasts and will be aired at E! and USA Network. Scheduled to kickstart at 7:00 ET/ 4:00 PT, the grand event will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Critics Choice Awards association on its website states, “The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on both coasts from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 across E! and USA networks. You can also watch live on USANetwork.com as well as the apps for USA, E!, SYFY, and Oxygen.”

Critics Choice Awards presenters The star-studded lineup of presenters include several notable Hollywood names and rising stars such as Ali Larter, Alicia Silverstone, Allison Janney, Arden Cho, Ava DuVernay, Bradley Whitford, Billy Bob Thornton, Colman Domingo, Diego Luna, EJAE, Hannah Einbinder, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Williams, Justin Hartley, Justin Sylvester, Kaley Cuoco, Keltie Knight, Marcello Hernández, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Noah Schnapp, Owen Cooper, Quinta Brunson, Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Maniscalco and William H Macy.

Honouring the finest and best from cinema, television and streaming shows, this year’s award show includes 4 new categories — Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble and Best Sound. “Sinners” secured an impressive 17 nominations, leading the Critics Choice Awards film contenders of 2025.

“Adolescence” grabbed six nominations, leading this year’s television nominees including one for Best Limited Series. It was followed by “Nobody Wants This” that secured five nominations.

FIJI Water, Milagro Tequila, Cold Stone Creamery and Wetzel’s Pretzels are sponsoring the event which will be hosted by Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight, along with Will Marfuggi and Erin Lim.

Social media user can follow the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards on "Instagram and X @CriticsChoice, on TikTok @OfficialCriticsChoice, and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.

For live red-carpet coverage, cinephiles must tune into listed networks at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.