Crocs partners with LEGO to create ‘brick clog,’ leaves Internet in splits— ‘Can't tell if...’

Crocs has announced its partnership with Lego with the launch of rectangular-shaped shoe – Lego Brick Clogs, and it is more Lego than Crocs.

Priced at $149.99 ( ₹13,747.33), Crocs will reportedly launch more such new limited-edition products throughout 2026, starting in the spring.

“Everything you’ve ever dreamed of building starts here,” the Crocs website wrote.

In what has been described as a “multi-year global partnership,” the future products of Crocs x Lego collection will include the largest licensed assortment of unique “Jibbitz charms” and more unspecified products for kids and adults, reported Mashable.

In a blog post, Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs, said, “The Lego Group’s boundless imagination makes them the perfect match to Crocs’ wonderfully unordinary spirit.”

“We are both brands that pride ourselves in being built different, in celebrating self-expression, and in fueling creativity. I can’t wait for our fans to see what we’re creating together — we’ve truly broken the mold in a way that we never have before,” she added.

The Crocs x Lego Brick Clogs Brick Clogs are “a new and imaginative silhouette, constructed with the playfulness of Crocs and the boundless creativity of the Lego brick,” the Lego website wrote about the new footwear.

Shaped like Lego bricks, these clogs feature four logo-stamped studs, Lego and Crocs branding, and a pivotable heel strap. The product description mentions that these clogs are made with an “easy-to-clean and quick-dry” material.

However, a description on the Crocs website clearly says that these clogs are more of a collectable than practical footwear — they're “not intended for all-day wear”.

Here's how the Internet reacted: These new Lego clogs left the social media users in a split as they debated about the “joke of a fashion” this footwear was.

“Are we calling these the ‘Brick by Bricks?’” a user asked.

“I can’t tell if LEGO Crocs are supposed to be high fashion or just hilarious,” quipped one user.

“They have to be joking man,” a user said in disbelief of the design.

Another user said, “Great, they've made Crocs look even more uncomfortable than they already are. That's quite the feat.”

“If you wear these and get bullied it’s your own fault. I’m sorry,” quipped another user.

“Somewhere a kid is screaming take my allowance and my dignity,” a user joked.