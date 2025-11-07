Crumbl to give away free Martha Stewart cookies: Here's how to grab yours

Crumbl Cookies is offering a free thin chocolate chip cookie on 6 November.

The brand took to X and announced, “Everyone could use a cookie. 🍪🫶 come by crumbl and get a free cookie today! in-store only on nov 6, while supplies last. limit one crumbl thins set per person. no purchase required.”

How to grab free Martha Stewart cookies from Crumbl? Today, you can snag a free Crumbl cookie just by stopping by one of their stores and asking for it. A team member will hand you a Chocolate Chip Cookie Thin, no purchase required. The offer is limited to one cookie per person and is only available while supplies last, so it’s best to head over as soon as possible to enjoy this sweet deal.

The "Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins," free for a limited time, are one of seven desserts that blend “exquisite flavor, texture, and presentation in true Martha fashion”, the press release stated, according to USA Today. It added, “From November 3-8, Martha will take over Crumbl’s entire menu with a lineup of desserts that blend her signature sophistication with Crumbl’s playful creativity.”

What did Crumbl co-founder and CEO Jason McGowan say? "Life is heavy for a lot of people right now, even here at Crumbl. Burdens can weigh more than most realize, and sometimes even a small act of kindness can make the day feel a little lighter. We know a cookie doesn’t fix everything,” WomansWorld quoted Crumbl Co-Founder and CEO Jason McGowan as saying in a statement.

McGowan added, “For some, it may not fix anything. But our hope is everyone will feel seen and loved for just a moment. I’m so proud of our franchise partners and bakers for helping make this small act of kindness possible for our Crumbl customers.”