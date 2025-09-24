Dancing With the Stars S24 enters week 2 with ‘One-Hit Wonders Night’: Scorecard and full list of participants here

The latest season of Dancing With the Stars kicked off on Tuesday, September 16, with a high-energy premiere that saw dance partners light up the ballroom floor to the beats of iconic one-hit wonders. Week two aired on September 23, featuring the same theme, and scores have now been released as the competition intensifies and heads for a double elimination.

Dancing With the Stars 2025 participants Famous song tracks like Baby Got Back and It’s Raining Men stole the spotlight, setting the tone for what's being hailed as the strongest season debut in five years.

The line-up features a diverse mix of celebrities. It includes Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, author-influencer Hilaria Baldwin, Olympian Jordan Chiles, retired NBA player Baron Davis, social media star Alix Earle, The Traitors season three winner (and Zac Efron’s brother) Dylan Efron and Corey Feldman.

Dancing With the Stars Week 2 scorecard According to The Hollywood Reporter, here are the scores for week two of DWTS season 34:

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: 21/30

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: 19/30

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: 16/30

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong: 21/30

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 34? Fans can watch Dancing With the Stars season 34 every Tuesday night, airing and streaming simultaneously on ABC and Disney+. New episodes are also available to stream on Hulu every Wednesday.

How to vote for your favourite contestant? Fans can vote for their favourite contestant online or through SMS for all the episodes of Dancing With The Stars. However, voting is only allowed while the show is live. As soon as the performances start, voting opens at 8 pm ET and closes after the final dance of the night.

How to vote online? Follow the steps given below to vote online on DWTS season 34:

Step 1: Visit dwtsvote.abc.com during the live show.

Step 2: Sign in with your ABC account.

Step 3: Select the couple and assign them up to 10 votes.

Step 4: Submit the choice before the voting window closes.

How to vote via SMS? Follow the steps given below to vote via SMS on DWTS season 34:

Step 1: While the show broadcasts live, open the phone’s text app.

Step 2: Type the first name of the celebrity you want to vote for.