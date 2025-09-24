Dancing with the Stars Week 2: Who was eliminated and who scored the most.

The ballroom grew smaller on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Week 2, as two celebrity contestants were eliminated on Tuesday night. Former NBA champion Baron Davis and his professional partner Britt Stewart, along with actor Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson, were sent home after a competitive evening themed “One-Hit Wonders Night.”

Two pairs eliminated This week’s double elimination saw NBA champion Baron Davis and his professional partner Britt Stewart, along with actor Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson, leave the competition. Both couples struggled to impress the judges on “One-Hit Wonders Night,” with Feldman and Johnson receiving just 15 out of 30 points, the lowest of the week.

Despite their best efforts, the combined scores from Week 1 and Week 2 left them at the bottom of the leaderboard, bringing their Dancing with the Stars journeys to an early end.

What was the theme about? Themed around popular but often forgotten chart hits, the night delivered both high-energy performances and harsh scoring. With last week’s results factored into the totals, the margin for error proved slim.

Leaderboard highlights Four couples tied for the highest score of the night, each earning 22 out of 30: Robert Irwin with Witney Carson, Jen Affleck with Jan Ravnik, Whitney Leavitt with Mark Ballas, and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa.

Close behind were social media personality Alix Earle with Val Chmerkovskiy and singer Lauren Jauregui with Brandon Armstrong, each scoring 21.

At the lower end, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold received 18, while comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater managed 16. Feldman and Johnson, struggling with their routine, earned just 15 points – the lowest score of the week – sealing their exit.

Combined results When totals from Week 1 and Week 2 were combined, Robert Irwin and Whitney Leavitt emerged at the top of the leaderboard with 37 out of 50 points. Jen Affleck followed closely with 34, reinforcing her status as a strong contender.