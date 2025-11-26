Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale LIVE: Dylan Efron's girlfriend Courtney King spotted at 'finale'

The moment Dancing with the Stars fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, with the Season 34 finale kicking off at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, November 25.

The finalists—Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten—will each dance three times as the vie for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Their performances will include a Judges' choice dance, an instant dance, and a Freestyle performance.

While the contestants will have prepared for the Judges' Choice round and the Freestyle round, their improvisation skills will be tested in the instant round, where they'll find out about the dance style and the song minutes before taking centrestage.

The finalists will also be joined in the Season 34 finale by all the eliminated contestants, who will also perform dances Sugar on My Tongue by Tyler, The Creator, Applause by Lady Gaga, and I Don’t Dance by Alexander Jean.

As the finale continues, fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show, and live votes from the finale will be combined with the judges' scores to pick the winning couple.

With opening choreography already underway, follow this space for the latest updates on the dancers' quest to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale LIVE:

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale LIVE: Alix Earle’s first Scores of the night Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy went into full competition mode as they opened the night with a samba to “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas.

For the Judges’ Choice round, Carrie Ann Inaba coached the pair, offering honest feedback to help them improve. During rehearsals, Earle said she appreciated Inaba being brutally honest because it pushed her to perform better.

Their samba was energetic, clean and fun, and the judges were impressed.

Inaba praised Earle’s sharpened confidence and strong technique, saying, “You performed the heck out of it girl!”

Derek Hough described the routine as “fantastic,” while Bruno Tonioli celebrated her “incandescent” performance and called her a star.

Scores Carrie Ann Inaba: 10/10

Derek Hough: 10/10

Bruno Tonioli: 10/10

That gives the pair a perfect 30 out of 30.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale LIVE: Jordan Chiles impresses with powerful paso doble

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa aimed to keep their momentum in the finale after earning a perfect score in the semifinals. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba selected the paso doble to highlight how "fierce" Chiles is and pushed her to fully commit to the dance’s attitude. Performing to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna, Chiles delivered a strong routine, staying in sync with Sosa and impressing the crowd. Inaba praised her but felt her opening "attack" was "too strong." Derek Hough said she nailed the tough choreography, while Bruno Tonioli called it a "kick ass paso doble" and said she looked like a "warrior."

Check out Chiles' first scores below:

Carrie Ann Inaba: 9/10

Derek Hough: 10/10

Bruno Tonioli: 10/10

That is a 29 out of 30.

What’s next Earle and Chmerkovskiy will perform again in the Freestyle round, followed by the Instant Dance Challenge, where they will learn their dance style or song only minutes before going on stage.

Robert Irwin recovering from injury In a TikTok video shared on Monday, 24 November, Witney revealed that Robert's "ribs have been killing him" and hinted that "more will be revealed on Tuesday."

"You guys can get a better idea of what we’ve been dealing with all week on Tuesday," she said, adding that she has had to adjust parts of the routine. "I do have to change some things that involve the other dancers and involve the other guys. So, it’s just honestly the most stressful part."

Witney also noted that, despite the pain, Robert is determined to keep going, saying he is "going to want to rehearse until the very last second."