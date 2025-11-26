Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: What time does it begin? Where to watch, livestream details, contestants, more

Dancing with the Stars is wrapping up its 34th season, with the iconic reality music show's finale slated to take place on Tuesday.

Eleven weeks after the season began, five contestants remain to compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The finale will see the remaining contestants—Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix and Dylan Efron—perform three dance numbers, including a 'judges' choice' dance, an instant dance, and a freestyle performance.

Also Read | Dancing with the Stars nears Season 34 finale – Complete list of past winners

When time does Dancing with the Stars finale start? The three-hour-long finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 will begin at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT and 5 pm PT) on Tuesday, November 25.

Where can you watch Dancing with the Stars finale? The finale of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars will be telecast on ABC.

Viewers can also livestream the show on Disney +.

Finalists and their performances Five pairs of finalists are set to thrill audiences and judges alike with their performances for the finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 34.