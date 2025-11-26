Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: What time does it begin? Where to watch, livestream details, contestants, more

Dancing with the Stars is wrapping up its 34th season, with the iconic reality music show's finale slated to take place on Tuesday.

Eleven weeks after the season began, five contestants remain to compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The finale will see the remaining contestants—Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix and Dylan Efron—perform three dance numbers, including a 'judges' choice' dance, an instant dance, and a freestyle performance.

When time does Dancing with the Stars finale start? The three-hour-long finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 will begin at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT and 5 pm PT) on Tuesday, November 25.

Where can you watch Dancing with the Stars finale? The finale of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars will be telecast on ABC.

Viewers can also livestream the show on Disney +.

Finalists and their performances Five pairs of finalists are set to thrill audiences and judges alike with their performances for the finale of Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

Alix Earle, Val Chmerkovskiy: The social media personality and her dance partner are slated to perform a Samba to Hip Hip Chin Chin by Club des Belugas for the Judges' Choice Round and Freestyle to Maneater by Nelly Furtado and Sports Car by Tate McRae. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Wildlife conservationist Irwin and his dance partner Witney Caron will perform a Quickstep to Jet's Are You Gonna Be My Girl? for the Judges' Choice round. They will also Freestyle to Black & Gold, by Sam Sparro and The Nights by Avicii. Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Olympic gold medallist Chiles and her pro partner Ezra Sosa, meanwhile, will perform a Paso Doble to Breakin' Dishes, by Rihanna for the Judges' Choice Round. The duo will also Freestyle to Bow Down (Homecoming Live) by Beyonce and Motivation by Normani. Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Parent Trap actor Hendrix and her pro partner Bersten will perform a Rumba to Rumba to "Take My Breath Away" by Jae Hall for the Judges' Choice Round. They will also perform Freestyle to Freestyle to I Hope I Get It (From a Chorus Line) by District 78. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: The final pair of contestants, The Traitors winner Efron and his partner Karagach will dance a Paso Doble to "Stampede," by Alexander Jean ft. Lindsey Stirling for the Judges' Choice Round, before performing a Freestyle to Something in the Heavens by Lewis Capaldi.