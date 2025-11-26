Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finalist Jordan Chiles reflects on her journey, shares tribute to partner Ezra Sos

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles finished third in the Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Season 34 finale. Just hours before the live show, she uploaded a short, emotional note for her partner Ezra Sosa, marking the end of their run together. And the message landed just as much attention as her rehearsals.

Advertisement

Jordan and Ezra’s journey on Dancing With the Stars 2025 Chiles and Sosa have been consistent performers through the season. Judges pointed to her athletic control one week and her musical timing the next. Some weeks were cleaner than others, but the improvement curve continued to move upward.

Their semifinal round pushed that narrative further. The pair delivered a Jive to Raspberry Beret and an Argentine Tango to U Got the Look. The Jive drew quick praise, with Carrie Ann Inaba calling it “the best performance of the night so far.”

The Tango went even heavier, earning a perfect 30/30 and shifting them into the group of likely finalists. Their combined semifinal score of 57 out of 60 put them in a strong position heading into the finale.

Advertisement

Chiles’ message to Sosa before the DWTS finale Ahead of the DWTS finale, Chiles shared a series of images from earlier performance weeks. The caption was brief but personal, thanking Sosa for helping her navigate ballroom technique while balancing the weekly pressure.

“God gave me the best partner ever,” she wrote, adding that he “turned me into a ballroom dancer” and helped her tell her story onstage. She closed by saying she hoped she inspired him in return, ending the message with, “I love you DIVAAAAAA Ezra Sosa.”

DWTS Season 34 winners and final placements The final results of DWTS Season 34 arrived shortly after the broadcast. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson won the Season 34 title. This marked Carson’s second win. Irwin’s trophy also comes a decade after his sister Bindi Irwin won Season 21.

Second place went to Alix & Val. Chiles and Sosa finished third. Dylan & Daniella placed fourth, while Elaine & Alan took fifth.

Advertisement

For Chiles, the night ended without the mirrorball trophy but with one of the season’s most consistent records and a partnership that became a storyline of its own.

FAQs What message did Jordan Chiles share before the DWTS finale? Jordan Chiles thanked Ezra Sosa for guiding her through the season and said he helped her “tell her story.”

How did Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa perform in the semifinals? They earned 57/60, including a perfect 30 for their Argentine Tango.