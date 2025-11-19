‘Dancing with the Stars’ semi-finals deliver standout Prince Night routines, surprise exit ahead of finale

The Dancing With the Stars season 34 semi-finals arrived with a packed ballroom and a reminder that no couple is fully safe, even this late in the competition. It was Prince Night, which meant back-to-back routines, music pulled from across his catalogue, and a leaderboard that shifted constantly as the night unfolded.

Dancing With the Stars Round 1 of Prince Night Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten opened the night. A foxtrot set to “I Wanna Be Your Lover” put them in strong territory early, drawing praise for control and musicality. Judges wanted more “fight” going into her second performance.

Score: 27

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy returned to their Argentine tango, this time to “Little Red Corvette.” A high benchmark from the previous week raised expectations. Judges called her one of the season’s most improved contestants, but still pointed out technique gaps.

Score: 28

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas followed with a cha cha to “1999.” Some judges liked the focus on detail; others argued it was one of her sharper routines.

Score: 29

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach revisited a tango to “I Would Die 4 U.” The judges noted technical slips but agreed that his overall growth was evident.

Score: 27

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa’s jive to “Raspberry Beret” pushed the energy up again. A timing error was identified, which held the score down.

Score: 27

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson closed the first round with a jive to “Baby I’m a Star.” This was the night’s first routine to fully impress the panel.

Score: 30

Second routines raise the stakes on Prince Night Hendrix returned for a paso doble to “When Doves Cry,” earning her first perfect score of the season.

Score: 30

Earle’s Viennese waltz to “Purple Rain” landed her another major leap forward. Judges openly suggested they expect to see her in the finale.

Score: 30

Efron’s cha cha to “Kiss” was his standout Latin routine to date.

Score: 28

Leavitt’s Viennese waltz to “Slow Love” drew emotional reactions in the room and heavy praise from the panel.

Score: 29

Chiles and Sosa’s Argentine tango to “U Got the Look” kept her in strong contention.

Score: 30

Irwin and Carson finished the round with a Viennese waltz to “WOW,” keeping momentum from their earlier perfect score.

Score: 29

DWTS Season 34: Who was eliminated on Prince Night? When totals were added up, Irwin and Carson topped the leaderboard. Efron and Karagach were at the bottom.

And then the upset arrived. Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas were eliminated, cutting short what had been one of their strongest runs of the season.

Week 10 closed with five couples moving ahead and one early exit that shifted the finale picture. With Prince Night behind them, the remaining competitors now head into the last stretch of Season 34.

FAQs Who was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars in Week 10? Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas left the competition after the semi-final results.

What was the theme for the DWTS semi-finals this week? The semi-finals featured Prince Night, with routines set to songs from Prince’s discography.

How many dances did each couple perform in the semi-finals? Each pair performed two routines: one repeat style and one new dance.