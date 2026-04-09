Daniil Medvedev smashes racquet in shocking 6-0, 6-0 clay loss to Matteo Berrettini at Monte Carlo Masters | Watch video

Daniil Medvedev endured one of the most embarrassing defeats of his career on Wednesday (April 8) at the 2026 Rolex Monte Carlo Masters. The world number 10 was completely dismantled by Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini, losing 6-0, 6-0 in just 49 minutes. It marked Medvedev's first-ever 'double bagel' loss on the ATP Tour.

What happened during the match? The combustible Russian, never a fan of clay courts, once again showed his frustration in a dramatic way. After dropping the first set and falling an early break down in the second, Medvedev hurled his racquet against the hoardings behind the court. He then picked it up and smashed it six times on the ground, snapping it in half to the crowd's amusement.

Medvedev has openly disliked clay, previously calling it "a surface for losers" and comparing playing on it to being "like a dog in the dirt." His performance in Monte Carlo did little to change that view. He managed just four points on his second serve out of 21 attempts, committed 28 unforced errors, and had five double faults. In the final 11 games, he won no more than two points in any game as Matteo Berrettini cruised to victory.

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TOPSHOT - Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates after winning against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament round of 32 tennis match on Court Rainier III at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, south-eastern France on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Matteo Berrettini delivers career-best performance on return from injury Matteo Berrettini, ranked 90th and returning after injury struggles, produced a near-flawless display. The 2021 Wimbledon finalist and former world number six said it was one of the best matches of his life.

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"I think I missed three shots in the entire match," Berrettini, 29, said. “I think the game plan was perfect and my weapons were working.”

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After the win, Berrettini wrote 'scusa Carlo' on the camera lens (a light-hearted apology to Italian actor Carlo Verdone), who had named Medvedev his favourite player earlier in the week.

Berrettini, playing as a wildcard, has now not dropped a single game in two matches at the Monte Carlo Country Club. He will next face rising Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca in the third round.

Daniil Medvedev's temper and clay struggles in spotlight This outburst adds to Medvedev's reputation for on-court frustration. He famously melted down at the 2025 US Open after a photographer stepped onto the court mid-match. While his talent on hard courts is undeniable, his clay-court record continues to underwhelm, with this heavy loss highlighting ongoing issues.

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Also Read | Medvedev smashes racket after US Open as photographer disrupts match | Video

What’s next for the Monte Carlo Masters? Matteo Berrettini’s dominant win sets up an intriguing clash with young Joao Fonseca, who has impressed with his fearless style. The Italian will look to extend his perfect set record on clay this week, while the rest of the field, including top seeds, continues their campaigns on the slow red dirt.

Medvedev’s early exit once again raises questions about his approach to the clay swing.