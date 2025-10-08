Darius Rucker engaged to Emily Deahl- ‘Wagon Wheel’ singer shares heartfelt post: ‘The day I met…’

Darius Rucker is engaged! The voice behind the notable ‘Wagon Wheel’ song took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his engagement to longtime love Emily Deahl.

Rucker shared two photos on Instagram: In one pic, Rucker is seen down on one knee, while another captures the newly engaged couple beaming as Deahl flashes her sparkling ring.

“Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” Rucker captioned the post. “The day I met you I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to," the Grammy Award winner captioned his post.

Who is Emily Deahl? Darius Rucker and Emily Deahl have been dating for some time, as per reports.

According to Deahl’s YouTube page, she is a singer, songwriter and content creator who has released multiple singles to date – including “22,” “EMILY” and “Tarantino.”

Emily Deahl also shared the big update on her Instagram profile.

“I never intended on keeping this part of my life from you guys for so long, but somewhere along the way of loving him I discovered how sacred love is to me,” she wrote. “And all I wanted to do was protect it. But damn I’m glad I don’t have to spend the time photoshopping him out of every photo now.”

Darius Rucker's marriage Prior to dating Emily Deahl, Rucker was married to Beth Leonard for 20 years. The two tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2020.

The Grammy Awardee and his ex-wife Beth share two children together — Daniela Rose, 24, and Jack, 20. Rucker is also dad to Carolyn, 30, from his earlier relationship with Elizabeth Phillips.