David Wilcock death: Best friend shares final moments, reveals he was ‘excited about the future’

David Wilcock, known for his work as a UFO researcher, author and online content creator, has died at the age of 53 in Nederland, Colorado, according to TMZ.
Citing information from local authorities, reports said Wilcock died outside his residence. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated that the death was a result of self-inflicted injuries.
The news has triggered a wave of reactions across online communities, where Wilcock had built a following through his writings and videos on extraterrestrial life and related theories.
Amid ongoing discussions surrounding his death, a close friend of Wilcock has publicly shared her recollection of their final interactions, describing him as being “in good spirits” despite challenges.
In a message posted after his passing, she said they had been in regular contact until April 19, 2026, and had spoken just days before his death.
“David @david_wilcock and I were in communication all week until this Sunday and despite his constant life stresses he was in good spirits and excited about the future,” she wrote.
She described Wilcock as her “best friend” and said he had played a significant role in her life, including helping her relocate to the United States and supporting her business ventures.
“He was the biggest reason I was able to relocate to the US. He built my first ever mini chocolate factory in Malibu and was my dishwasher and chocolate taster,” she added.
The friend further described Wilcock as someone who was often misinterpreted.
“He was misunderstood and yet the kindest friend, we had so many adventures around the world, and then lived together for a big chunk of time,” she said.
She also noted that she had tried to contact him again after their last conversation but received no response, which she described as unusual.
“I can’t believe this is real… we were just on the phone Sunday and today when I called him… his phone rang out for the first time ever,” she wrote.
While the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office did not initially name Wilcock in its statement, his death was later acknowledged publicly.
US Representative Anna Paulina Luna confirmed the news in a post on X, expressing condolences.
She said she had recently learned of Wilcock’s passing and offered prayers for his family, friends and followers.
Following the reports, there has been speculation online regarding the circumstances surrounding Wilcock’s death, including discussions about his work and public statements.
However, officials have not indicated any factors beyond what was stated in the initial report.
Wilcock had been a prominent voice in online discussions about UFOs and alternative theories, often attracting both supporters and critics.
Over the years, Wilcock built a significant digital presence through books, videos and lectures. His work explored themes related to extraterrestrial life, consciousness and scientific theories outside the mainstream.
His passing has prompted both tributes and renewed discussions about his ideas, as well as the pressures faced by public figures operating in highly debated fields.
As reactions continue to emerge, the statements from authorities and those close to him remain central to understanding the circumstances around his death.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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