David Wilcock death: Best friend shares final moments, reveals he was ‘excited about the future’

David Wilcock, known for his work as a UFO researcher, author and online content creator, has died at the age of 53 in Nederland, Colorado, according to TMZ.

Citing information from local authorities, reports said Wilcock died outside his residence. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated that the death was a result of self-inflicted injuries.

The news has triggered a wave of reactions across online communities, where Wilcock had built a following through his writings and videos on extraterrestrial life and related theories.

Advertisement

Best friend shares message, says he was “in good spirits"

Amid ongoing discussions surrounding his death, a close friend of Wilcock has publicly shared her recollection of their final interactions, describing him as being “in good spirits” despite challenges.

In a message posted after his passing, she said they had been in regular contact until April 19, 2026, and had spoken just days before his death.

“David @david_wilcock and I were in communication all week until this Sunday and despite his constant life stresses he was in good spirits and excited about the future,” she wrote.

She described Wilcock as her “best friend” and said he had played a significant role in her life, including helping her relocate to the United States and supporting her business ventures.

“He was the biggest reason I was able to relocate to the US. He built my first ever mini chocolate factory in Malibu and was my dishwasher and chocolate taster,” she added.

Advertisement

“He was misunderstood,” says friend

The friend further described Wilcock as someone who was often misinterpreted.

“He was misunderstood and yet the kindest friend, we had so many adventures around the world, and then lived together for a big chunk of time,” she said.

She also noted that she had tried to contact him again after their last conversation but received no response, which she described as unusual.

“I can’t believe this is real… we were just on the phone Sunday and today when I called him… his phone rang out for the first time ever,” she wrote.

Check out the post here:

Official statement and political reaction

While the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office did not initially name Wilcock in its statement, his death was later acknowledged publicly.

Advertisement

US Representative Anna Paulina Luna confirmed the news in a post on X, expressing condolences.

She said she had recently learned of Wilcock’s passing and offered prayers for his family, friends and followers.

Online speculation Following the reports, there has been speculation online regarding the circumstances surrounding Wilcock’s death, including discussions about his work and public statements.

Also Read | D4vd charged with murder of teen in Los Angeles case; death penalty possible

However, officials have not indicated any factors beyond what was stated in the initial report.

Wilcock had been a prominent voice in online discussions about UFOs and alternative theories, often attracting both supporters and critics.

A figure who drew both support and debate

Over the years, Wilcock built a significant digital presence through books, videos and lectures. His work explored themes related to extraterrestrial life, consciousness and scientific theories outside the mainstream.

Advertisement

His passing has prompted both tributes and renewed discussions about his ideas, as well as the pressures faced by public figures operating in highly debated fields.

As reactions continue to emerge, the statements from authorities and those close to him remain central to understanding the circumstances around his death.