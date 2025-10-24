Daylight Saving Time 2025: Here’s when you can ‘fall back’ this year

Several states across the United States that observe daylight saving time are rolling their clocks back one hour exactly at 2 AM on 2 November. This is the time when daylight saving time will officially come to an end in 2025. With this, evenings shall become darker a little sooner in the US.

Daylight Saving Time: Why are people changing clocks? While some might question the point of changing clocks every year, Americans do have a reason for doing so. Every year, people in some states in the US change their clocks by an hour to accommodate more daylight in summer evenings. The time usually begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November, as per ABC News.

When clocks “fall back” an hour, people get an extra hour to rest or sleep. For example, on Sunday, falling asleep at 11 PM is more like falling asleep at 10 PM, once the clock is rolled back an hour at 2 AM.

On the other hand, when clocks leap forward by an hour in March to save daylight, people lose one extra hour of sleep. While some children find it difficult to alter their sleep cycles, there are adults who appreciate the change.

Daylight Saving Time: History According to Britannica, Benjamin Franklin's whimsical essay first mentioned daylight saving time. In 1907, an Englishman named William Willett campaigned for setting the clock back 80 minutes in four parts in April and then reversing it in September. In 1909, the British House of Commons rejected a bill regarding following the practice.

In the United States, Daylight Saving Time formerly began on the last Sunday of April and went till the first Sunday of October. In 1986, a law was passed that changed the beginning of daylight saving time to the first Sunday of April, but kept the ending date the same. Many countries like Great Britain, Germany, Australia and the United States adopted the daylight saving time procedure during World War I as an attempt to save artificial lighting for saving fuel.

According to Britannica, many countries in Western Europe kickstart Daylight Saving Time on the last Sunday of April and end it on the last Sunday of October.

In 2022, the Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously approved by the US Senate to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. However, the bill did not pass the US House of Representatives and was, therefore, not made into law. Before that, attempts were made to stop Daylight Saving Time permanently for a couple of years.

FAQs Does Daylight Saving Time save energy? No, Daylight Saving Time does not save energy.

Is Daylight Saving Time good for Industries and Retail? There is no evidence that suggests that Daylight Saving Time is helpful for industries.