Clocks will “fall back” one hour on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 2 am EST as daylight saving ends this fall. Congress has yet to settle the debate over making the change permanent. Until the next ‘spring forward’ reset in March 2026, Americans will get one extra hour of sleep and shorter days heading into winter.

Daylight saving time refers to putting the clocks forward one hour during the summer half of the year to make the most of the longer evenings.

Daylight saving time 2025 will fall back on November 2, in 2025, at 2 am. The time will be reset to 1 am.

No decision yet on permanent daylight saving Despite years of debate in Washington, lawmakers have not agreed on whether to make daylight saving time permanent, the Almanac reported.

According to the official website for the US federal legislative institution, the Sunshine Protection Act, introduced several times since 2018, has stalled each time. Nearly 20 states have passed legislation supporting a change, but it cannot take effect without federal approval.

The Hill reported that President Donald Trump called the idea “very popular” earlier this year but also described it as a “50-50 issue.” For now, the seasonal ritual remains.

Seasonal shifts and equinox dates Meteorological fall began September 1 and runs through November 30. Astronomical fall started with the autumnal equinox on September 22 and will end on December 21 with the winter solstice.

These seasonal benchmarks are separate from the daylight saving schedule, which is tied to federal law.

Why daylight saving exists The idea of adjusting clocks dates back centuries. But it was first put into practice after World War I when Germany became the first country to adopt it in 1915. Britain and the US followed soon after.

The Congress passed the Standard Time Act in 1918 and established both time zones and daylight saving, per King 5.

A common misconception is that farmers pushed for the change. But in reality, they opposed it, stating earlier that dark mornings made their work harder. Many Americans at the time criticised the practice as unnatural, preferring “sun time” over “clock time.”

What “DST” stands for Daylight saving time is often mistakenly called “daylight savings,” but the correct term is daylight saving time (DST). Unless Congress acts, Americans will continue to “spring forward” and “fall back” each year. For 2025, the “fall back” comes November 2, and “spring forward” will happen in March 2026.

FAQs When does daylight saving time end in 2025? Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 2 a.m. EST.

Has Congress made daylight saving time permanent? No. The Sunshine Protection Act has been introduced multiple times but never passed.

Why was daylight saving time introduced? It began during World War I as a way to conserve fuel and resources.

How does the clock change happene?