Daylight Saving Time ends soon: When do the clocks fall back an hour in US? Why is the practice followed?

Daylight Saving Time: On Sunday, 2 November 2025, the clocks will be set one hour back at 2 am in most of the US, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST). This is a signal to return to the standard time and give Americans one hour of extra sleep. This ritual is followed every year when clocks are adjusted in spring and fall.

When did DST start this year? Daylight Saving Time began on March 9, 2025, moving clocks forward one hour to make better use of daylight during spring and summer.

Will DST end permanently? Despite the Sunshine Protection Act passed by the Senate in 2022, DST is not yet permanent, the Courier Journal reported. President Donald Trump called the change “very popular” but noted it remains a “50-50 issue,” requiring Congressional approval. Until then, the clock changes will continue twice a year, as per the Courier Journal.

States and territories that don’t observe DST Hawaii and most of Arizona do not follow DST. The US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, and the Virgin Islands also skip the time change. States can opt out under federal law, but cannot permanently stay on daylight time without Congress’s approval, as per today.

Why 2 am is the chosen time The 2 am timing is historical. Railroads preferred it because trains were not running at that hour on Sundays, minimising disruptions across the country, Courier Journal.

A brief history of DST in the US Daylight Saving Time (DST) started during World War I, and the major purpose was to save energy. Later, it was stopped after the war, but began again during World War II.

DST was repealed again after the war. The rules were made the same everywhere by the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The law was later changed to make DST last from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, as per Today.

FAQs 1. When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2025? DST ends on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 2 am, when clocks are set back one hour.

2. Which states don’t observe Daylight Saving Time? Hawaii and most of Arizona do not follow DST. US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also skip the time change.