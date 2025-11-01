Daylight saving time ends Sunday: Michigan set to fall back this weekend — Here’s when to change your clocks

Michigan residents are getting ready to roll the clocks back this weekend. Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 am on Sunday, November 2, reports The Detroit News. That means when you head to bed tonight, it is time to “fall back” - turn those manual clocks back one hour and enjoy a little extra sleep before Sunday morning.

For most people, it is a welcome change. That extra hour of rest feels like a small reward at the end of a long week. But it also signals something else: shorter, darker evenings and the start of that long stretch toward winter.

Fire departments across the state are also reminding everyone that this weekend is a good time to check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. Swapping out old batteries during the time change has become a simple way to make sure safety devices are working when it matters.

Time to “fall back” again The clock change happens at 2 a.m., but you do not have to stay up for it. When you wake up Sunday morning, time will have shifted back one hour, giving you an earlier sunrise and an earlier sunset. According to The Detroit News, Detroit’s sunrise will hit at 7:07 a.m., with sunset coming at 5:24 p.m. In Grand Rapids, the sun rises at 7:18 a.m. and sets at 5:35 p.m. Farther north in Marquette, daylight runs from 7:33 a.m. to 5:32 p.m., reports The Detroit News.

Those who commute early might notice brighter mornings for a while. But evening drives will turn dark faster, and that sudden change can make the first week of November feel especially long.

The light keeps fading The end of Daylight Saving Time also marks the countdown to the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year. It will fall on December 21 at 8:03 a.m. EST. From now until then, Michigan will lose a few minutes of daylight each day.

It is that time again when the sun seems to vanish before dinner, when kids wait for the school bus under streetlights, and everyone starts missing those late summer sunsets. The upside? After December 21, the daylight slowly starts to return, minute by minute.

If you are already planning, The Detroit News reports that Daylight Saving Time will kick back in on Sunday, March 8, 2026. That’s when clocks move forward again, bringing later sunsets and longer evenings back into the mix.

FAQs When does Daylight Saving Time end in Michigan? It ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 2.

Do we gain or lose an hour? We gain one hour as clocks move back.