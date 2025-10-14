Daylight Saving Time explained: Here’s when it ends and how it affects you

Daylight Saving Time (DST) began in March and will end in November, Almanac reported. The clock falls back an hour when DST ends. The practice involves setting clocks one hour ahead of Standard Time during the summer months and turning them back again in the fall.

As the day to end the DST is nearing, here’s everything you need to know about the Daylight Saving Time.

When does Daylight Saving Time end? Daylight Saving Time began on 9 March 2025 and will end on 2 November at 2 AM. This ritual helps people use sunlight more efficiently. When the clock is set back again in November, it will give an extra hour of daylight in winter mornings.

History behind Daylight Saving Time As per Almanac, Benjamin Franklin’s An Economical Project, penned in 1784, was the first “known” proposal to save daylight. “Every morning, as soon as the Sun rises, let all the bells in every church be set ringing; and if that is not sufficient, let cannon be fired in every street to wake the sluggards effectually... Oblige a man to rise at four in the morning, and it is probable that he will willingly go to bed at eight in the evening,” it stated.

However, the true propounder of the “daylight saving” phenomenon was William Willett in 1907. When he noticed that the shutters of the house were closed even after the Sun had risen, he put forward the idea of putting clocks ahead 20 minutes on every Sunday of April and reversing the process on all Sundays in September. After the commencement of World War I, the Germans adopted the system as a “fuel-saving measure”, which eventually led to the British Summer Time phenomenon, Almanac reports.

Donald Trump’s view on Daylight Saving Time US President Donald Trump had called Daylight Saving Time “very popular” but termed it a “50-50 issue”. Even though the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 has proposed a permanent DST for the US, according to Jacksonville, a decision has not been made as of now.

Health impacts of Daylight Saving Time According to Scientific American, “locking the clock” can reduce obesity and stroke risks. However, Daylight Saving Time can harm health in the long run.

Lara Weed, a PHD candidate from Stanford University said, “Our work reveals that there may be greater health benefits on a population level if we switch to a permanent standard time. We hope that policymakers take a peek at (the rates of disease in) their individual states when they’re making assessments on how to incorporate the information that we provided.”

FAQs What is the full form of DST? DST stands for Daylight Saving Time.

When did DST start in 2025? Daylight Saving Time started on 9 March 2025.