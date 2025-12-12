Deadpool arrives in Marvel Rivals Season 6 this January as new trailer confirms next wave of playable heroes

Deadpool is heading to Marvel Rivals. The announcement arrived during the Game Awards 2025, where the character featured in the trailer and identified himself as the next addition to the roster. It was a brief interruption, but enough to spark speculation about how the game plans to utilise him.

The reveal also lined up with another detail from the same footage. Elsa Bloodstone appears to be the second hero arriving this season. Both characters shift the game’s focus back toward mutants and monster hunters.

Deadpool to arrive in Marvel Rivals Season 6 NetEase and Marvel confirmed on social media that Marvel Rivals Season 6: Night at the Museum will go live on 16 January 2026 (UTC). They added a short note: “And yes – Deadpool is coming. Soon.”

Before that, the mid-season update, labeled S5.5, comes out on 12 December (UTC). The studio described it as part of the countdown towards the new season. No additional gameplay details were attached to Deadpool’s arrival, only the date and the teaser.

Story setup for the new season The season’s narrative picks up inside the Collector’s Museum. According to the studio, Gambit’s failed attempt to lift an artifact forces him and Rogue back into the museum as they try to escape. The Collector, avoiding direct involvement, calls in a “top professional.” And then, separately, Deadpool.

Elsa Bloodstone joins Marvel Rivals Bloodstone’s arrival triggers the release of creatures stored in the museum’s vaults, pushing the location into chaos. The trailer hints that Bloodstone is positioned as the counterweight, stepping in as the hunter meant to contain what Deadpool unleashes.

Early player reactions to trailer reveal Comments underneath the announcement were immediate. One user wrote, “I used to pray for times like this.

Another said the design reminded them of Deadpool’s look in the Wolverine vs Hulk animated feature.

A third added, “Lets goooo. Season 6 and Deadpool baby.”

Marvel Rivals season 6 release date Deadpool officially joins on 16 January 2026. Bloodstone is expected within the same season window. More specifics on abilities and modes are still pending.

The update rounds out a busy schedule for the game, moving from S5.5 this month to a full season launch early next year. For now, the studio is leaning on trailer hints, brief posts, and the draw of one of Marvel’s most recognisable mutants.

FAQs When is Deadpool coming out in Marvel Rivals? Deadpool joins the game with Season 6 on 16 January 2026.

Who else is being added alongside Deadpool? Elsa Bloodstone appears to be the second new hero for the season.