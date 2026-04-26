Deion Sanders shows strong support for undrafted Diego Pavia after 2026 NFL draft snub

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is once again turning heads with his heartfelt words. This time, he is backing former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who surprisingly went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft despite a standout college career and Heisman Trophy finalist honors.

Coach Prime’s inspirational message lights up social media Deion Sanders took to X to send a powerful boost to the young signal-caller.

“I believe in you my man! Stay strong and don’t let up,” Sanders said on X. “Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much love and god bless you.”

The post quickly gained attention from fans and analysts alike, highlighting Sanders’ reputation for lifting up athletes facing tough moments. Known as “Coach Prime,” the Hall of Famer has a long history of motivating players through setbacks, and his message to Pavia struck a chord across college football circles.

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Diego Pavia’s record-breaking run at Vanderbilt Commodores Diego Pavia spent two seasons leading the Vanderbilt Commodores and completely changed the program’s fortunes. Before his arrival in 2024, Vanderbilt had missed bowl games for five straight years. With Pavia under center, the team earned bowl berths in both seasons he started.

His 2025 campaign stood out as one of the best in school history. Pavia threw for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 862 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. He guided Vanderbilt to their first 10-win season ever, proving he could dominate both through the air and with his legs.

Shocking undrafted status for 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia was one of four finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy alongside Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, and Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love. Mendoza won the award and went No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while Love was selected third by the Arizona Cardinals. Sayin returned to college.

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Yet Pavia never heard his name called across all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. He became the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted since Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2014. Many expected him to be a late-round pick at worst, making the snub even more surprising given his on-field success and leadership.

Echoes of Shedeur Sanders’ own draft slide The situation feels familiar to Colorado fans. Just a year earlier, Deion’s son Shedeur Sanders experienced a major draft fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Projected as a top quarterback, Shedeur slipped all the way to the fifth round with the Cleveland Browns.

In his final college season at Colorado, Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and helped the Buffaloes reach the Alamo Bowl. As a rookie in 2025, he appeared in eight games for Cleveland, throwing for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

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Deion Sanders knows the sting of draft disappointment better than most, which makes his public support for Pavia even more meaningful.