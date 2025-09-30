Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals: Why isn't Joe Burrow playing? Is he out for this NFL season? Latest injury update

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Denver Broncos. At the time of publishing this article, the score stands at 21–3 in favor of the Broncos. The Bengals are clearly missing their star quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Why isn't Joe Burrow playing? The Cincinnati Bengals began the 2025 NFL season with hopes of bouncing back from a poor 2024. However, their plans to make the playoffs suffered a major setback.

Burrow picked up a serious foot injury during Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He suffered an awkward tackle. As a result, he was unable to put weight on his left leg. Later, he needed help to the locker room.

Burrow’s injury left a big gap for the Cincinnati Bengals. They must find ways to compete in a tough AFC race without their leader for most of the season.

Medical staff confirmed it as a Grade 3 turf toe injury. Now, he is expected to stay out of the game for at least three months, according to USA Today.

According to coach Zac Taylor, surgery was necessary. Nevertheless, he revealed no clear return date. Reports suggest December as the earliest possible comeback. Yet, much depends on the Bengals’ playoff chances by then.

Jake Browning is the current backup quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. He stepped in after Joe Burrow’s injury. The 29-year-old has been with the team for 5 seasons. He has served as the main backup for the last 3 seasons.

Browning has a 4-4 career record as a starter, completing nearly 70% of his passes for 2,317 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

"I feel very confident in Jake. I think that Jake has proven his caliber in this league, and he can help us win football games and contend for all the things we want to contend for," Coach Taylor said.

However, Jake Browning struggled in his first start of the 2025 season. The Bengals lost 48-10 to the Minnesota Vikings.

If not Jake Browning, then who? If not Jake Browning, the Cincinnati Bengals have Brett Rypien, another 29-year-old with limited experience and modest stats.

The Bengals also added veteran Mike White to their practice squad, alongside younger quarterback Sean Clifford. Clifford is a 2023 draft pick yet to feature in a regular-season game.